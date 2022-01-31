ARMY, you had been missing BTS member Jimin, right? The Filter crooner had been in pain revealed HYBE in a statement. BTS' Jimin aka Park Jimin was diagnosed with acute appendicitis and also tested positive for COVID. Jimin has a mildly sore throat, revealed that statement. Today morning, Jimin had his appendicitis surgery. "Hello. This is BIGHIT MUSIC. We would like to provide you with the following information regarding the current health status of BTS member Jimin. Jimin experienced sudden abdominal pain along with a mild sore throat on January 30 in the afternoon. He visited a hospital emergency room for thorough examination, and also took a PCR test. Jimin was diagnosed with acute appendicitis, and was tested positive for COVID-19. He underwent surgery following physician advice early morning on Monday, January 31," apart of the statement read. Also Read - BTS: RM left embarrassed by SUGA, Jin, V on national TV as the members openly discuss the leader's hotness quotient — watch throwback video
HYBE revealed that the surgery has been successful and that the Permission To Dance singer is currently recovering from COVID and the same. HYBE clarified that Jimin did not come in contact with any of the other BTS members such as RM (Kim Namjoon), Jin (Kim Seokjin), Suga (Min Yoongi), J-Hope (Jung Hosoek), V (Kim Taehyung) and Jungkook (Jeon Jungkook) during his infectious stage. Also Read - BTS V and Park Hyo Shin's musical night makes ARMYs and SOULTREEs hearts happy; take a look at the deleted stories
"According to the medical staff, the surgery was successful and Jimin is currently recuperating after his procedure. He will be receiving a few days of in-patient treatment for COVID-19 in conjunction with postoperative care. He is currently experiencing a mild sore throat but is making a speedy recovery, and had no contact with the other members during the infectious stage," read the statement. Also Read - Naagin 6 BTS pictures leaked from the sets; Tejasswi Prakash starrer to be grander in brand new season – view pics
ARMY who learned about Jimin's condition is sending all their prayers and healing messages to Baby Mochi. BTS ARMY had been sorely missing Jimin for the last few days and had been trending Where in Jimni on Twitter. They are now trending "#GetWellSoonJimin" on Twitter. Check out their tweets here:
"The company places the artists’ health as our top priority, and we will do everything we can to aid Jimin in his speedy recovery. We will also diligently cooperate with the requests and guidelines of the health care authorities. Thank you," HYBE concluded the statement. Get Well Soon Jimin.
Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.
Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram. Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for latest updates.