ARMY, you had been missing BTS member Jimin, right? The Filter crooner had been in pain revealed HYBE in a statement. BTS' Jimin aka Park Jimin was diagnosed with acute appendicitis and also tested positive for COVID. Jimin has a mildly sore throat, revealed that statement. Today morning, Jimin had his appendicitis surgery. "Hello. This is BIGHIT MUSIC. We would like to provide you with the following information regarding the current health status of BTS member Jimin. Jimin experienced sudden abdominal pain along with a mild sore throat on January 30 in the afternoon. He visited a hospital emergency room for thorough examination, and also took a PCR test. Jimin was diagnosed with acute appendicitis, and was tested positive for COVID-19. He underwent surgery following physician advice early morning on Monday, January 31," apart of the statement read. Also Read - BTS: RM left embarrassed by SUGA, Jin, V on national TV as the members openly discuss the leader's hotness quotient — watch throwback video

HYBE revealed that the surgery has been successful and that the Permission To Dance singer is currently recovering from COVID and the same. HYBE clarified that Jimin did not come in contact with any of the other BTS members such as RM (Kim Namjoon), Jin (Kim Seokjin), Suga (Min Yoongi), J-Hope (Jung Hosoek), V (Kim Taehyung) and Jungkook (Jeon Jungkook) during his infectious stage. Also Read - BTS V and Park Hyo Shin's musical night makes ARMYs and SOULTREEs hearts happy; take a look at the deleted stories

"According to the medical staff, the surgery was successful and Jimin is currently recuperating after his procedure. He will be receiving a few days of in-patient treatment for COVID-19 in conjunction with postoperative care. He is currently experiencing a mild sore throat but is making a speedy recovery, and had no contact with the other members during the infectious stage," read the statement. Also Read - Naagin 6 BTS pictures leaked from the sets; Tejasswi Prakash starrer to be grander in brand new season – view pics

ARMY who learned about Jimin's condition is sending all their prayers and healing messages to Baby Mochi. BTS ARMY had been sorely missing Jimin for the last few days and had been trending Where in Jimni on Twitter. They are now trending "#GetWellSoonJimin" on Twitter. Check out their tweets here:

Sending our love and well wishes right to you, Jimin ? WE LOVE YOU JIMIN#GetWellSoonJimin pic.twitter.com/ST8YaJR4D6 — ??? (@stussyjimin) January 31, 2022

We Love you jimin. You've always been the epitome of happiness for us now please take good care of yourself we can't see you in pain it hurts us too. I'll pray for your speedy recovery.#GetWellSoonJimin — Cherry? ^•^ (@Gukkiemin1) January 31, 2022

I also experienced being diagnosed with appendicitis when I was on 6th grade,and it really hurts.

I wish for your fast recovery Jimin,ILY??#GetWellSoonJimin#JIMIN@BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/xdUtGkiqjX — Zamaeee (@hooniemae) January 31, 2022

I hope you have a speedy recovery, my strong baby minnie <3 #GetWellSoonJimin pic.twitter.com/IAHN4tnMvA — liv⁷ | ia (@sanniesstar) January 31, 2022

Sending warm hugs ?? Get well soon Mimi #GetWellSoonJimin pic.twitter.com/sjkOZa3wVw — smol meowgi⁷ (@potapotapotatoe) January 31, 2022

i want him to recover quickly more than any selcas, vlives, etc.. my heart is seriously aching rn. he doesn’t deserve any of this shit #GetWellSoonJimin — nicole⁷ ✿ (@serendipichimmm) January 31, 2022

we will wait jimin focus on yourself recover well ?#GetWellSoonJimin — ً (@ITB0YTAE) January 31, 2022

noooomgg jimin get well soon plzz this news broke my heart?? omgg why jimine plz take care we are with u rest eat sleep welll and relax we love u and will always support u plz take care i want to see u smile i love u and can't wait for the recovery day??☺️ #GetWellSoonJimin pic.twitter.com/ssf90xu94Q — BTS army (@samiobtsarmy) January 31, 2022

Our Jimin is strong! Yes, he will need some time to heal& recover but Let’s just stay positive and send our best wishes for his speedy recovery! ?❤️?#GetWellSoonJimin #ILoveyouJimin #StaystrongJimin #JIMIN pic.twitter.com/ne2cF73aam — OT7 (@BTS_Army312) January 31, 2022

my angel praying for you recovery. i'll take your pain away if i could.take care of yourself pls ?? @BTS_twt#GetWellSoonJimin — ¹³ (@kheie4) January 31, 2022

I heard you're not well right now,

I'm so worried right now, About your situation You have been diagnosed with acute appendicitis and have also tested positive for COVID 19 now,Now you must be in a lot of pain Get well soon dear ARMY.

We love you.#GetWellSoonJimin pic.twitter.com/Dgu3dOvlyC — ylylyl_Imtt? (@lussiars) January 31, 2022

my angel:( I’m so sorry you have to go through so much all the time, you’re such a loving sweet genuine caring soul:( my heart is on the floor, sending you so much love and strength for u lover boy get well soon, please we love you so bad?#GetWellSoonJimin ♡ pic.twitter.com/ogd3succbU — kais loves + thinking of jimin ♡ (@btssenthusiast) January 31, 2022

"The company places the artists’ health as our top priority, and we will do everything we can to aid Jimin in his speedy recovery. We will also diligently cooperate with the requests and guidelines of the health care authorities. Thank you," HYBE concluded the statement. Get Well Soon Jimin.