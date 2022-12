BTS aka Bangtan Boys never fail to make occasions memorable for ARMY. The boys have released a video where they have wished fans and hoped for their good health and happiness. Jimin aka Park Jimin has written a letter on Weverse where he told fans that he had been busy all through 2022. He said he is working hard on his album, and met up with a number of composers. Park Jimin said his happiest moments are when he sees fans dancing and singing at their concert holding Army Bombs. Fans have become very emotional. Jimin said he wanted to meet fans more often in the coming years. Also Read - BTS: Kim Taehyung aka V's birthday gets celebrated with TaeUtsav in Kolkata [View Pics]

The whole maknae line has visited ARMY. Yesterday, Jimin took to Instagram to wish Taehyung. Fans went gaga over the Vmin bond. The boys also released a video. We can see Jin aka Kim Seokjin in it. In the video, SUGA aka Min Yoongi says he will do something big in the coming year. He says it is a huge dream. We are wondering what he has in store.



Well, BTS rapper and dance leader will be performing at the New York Times Square for New Year 2023. He is joining the likes of legends like Duran Duran. BTS was there once before. RM aka Kim Namjoon said he hoped fans lived a joyful life in the coming year. Well, Bangtan Sonyeondan knows how to warm hearts of ARMYs.