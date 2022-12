BTS' Kim Taehyung aka V has clocked 27 years today. And he is just growing more and more handsome. Known as the visual king of BTS, the singer is known for his strikingly good looks. The Christmas Tree singer's birthday is celebrating his birthday and along with him is the BTS ARMY across the globe. Various projects have been planned on his special day everywhere. In India itself, there have been a lot of projects that have been active since the beginning of December. And now, Jimin of BTS has wished his BFF on his birthday. Also Read - BTS: Kim Taehyung's birthday gets celebrated worldwide; from Kolkata to New York LED ads for the Winter Bear singer show how deeply he is loved [Watch Videos]

BTS Jimin wishes Kim Taehyung

It's Veautiful day today as BTS' second to youngest member Kim Taehyung, also known as, V, celebrates his birthday. Jung Hoseok aka J-Hope was one of the first to wish dear Taehyung on his birthday. He penned a heartfelt note. Hobi is always Mr Sunshine of BTS and never fails to wish any member or promote their album/songs. Well, the surprise is when one of the non-active members of BTS comes online. And that's what happened with BTS Jimin. Also Read - Kim Taehyung Birthday Special: Desi BTS ARMY, here is what the stars predict for V as per astro expert

Park Jimin aka Jimin came online on Weverse and wished Taehyung on ARMY's post. He took to his Instagram handle and posted a picture of himself with Taetae. It is from their BTS In The Soop season 2. They were playing basketball. We wonder if Jungkook or Jin clicked this picture of VMin. Jimin just posted the picture and Taehyung commented on his post saying, "I Love You," Check Jimin's Instagram post here: Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Vivek Agnihotri takes a jibe at Besharam Rang, Sushant Singh Rajput eyes were punched claims hospital staff and more

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JIMIN (@j.m)

ARMY goes berserk with VMin interaction

Hollywood News is buzzing with the VMin interaction. For the new ARMY here, V-Min is the ship name that Taehyung and Jimin have been given because of their adorable friendship. Kim Taehyung is very close to Jimin. They have studied in the same school as well. They both are 95-liners. ARMY loves VMin and their friendship and this new interaction has been after about a year. Check out their reactions here:

If vmin don’t go to the military TOGETHER i won’t be okay — LUNA⁷ (@marriedtoRM) December 30, 2022

VMin ??? https://t.co/qSJ99WN5I3 — See you in 2025 Bangtan ?⁷ Promise!!! (@Butterfly87513) December 30, 2022

I BELIEVE IN VMIN SUPREMACY ?✊ WISHING ONLY BEST THINGS FOR MY BOIS?#VMIN pic.twitter.com/pbOk0UxiwR — Shweta? (@ShwetaSharma___) December 30, 2022

this one hits after the vmin selfies drought https://t.co/lkfZNhOquF pic.twitter.com/lIchorTfWx — joon's lil bonsai⁷?? (@chandseok) December 30, 2022

OH MY DEAR VMIN ?? https://t.co/fSbG4awHrn — rosie ☆ (@litrapjoon) December 30, 2022

FUCKIN CRYING AND SOBBING AAAAAA VMIN pic.twitter.com/IKDZs40VT9 — TETE DAY!!??? (@pjminss) December 30, 2022

WE GOT A VMIN PIC OMG YESSSS — anvi⁷ (@luvlyminimin) December 30, 2022

my vmin pic.twitter.com/iDGtic3rsA — little voo star (@oreonamu) December 30, 2022

Buti pa ang VMin may pa post at pa iloveyou ? user Jungkook.97 where na you? ? https://t.co/d5tSx0JHVF — Aya⁷? | Taecember ?? (@AyaH0shino01) December 30, 2022

TAEHYUNG COMMENTED JIMIN'S POST AND SAID "I LOVE YOU"??? I'M DYING FOR VMIN MY BELOVEDS pic.twitter.com/DvasVC4iRA — lami⁷ | military wife | #VDAY?❤️‍? (@armymiyane) December 30, 2022

VMin are friendship goals! Happy birthday V!