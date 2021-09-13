Apart from their global music appeal, the BTS band is also known for their fun, loving and caring side that we often witness on their social media handles. The septet comprising of RM, Jimin, Jin, Suga, Jungkook, V and J-Hope, never fail to ignite the spark in ARMY's hearts with their PDA. The Bangaton Boys have given yet another reason for their fans to love them all over again. Also Read - BTS: Jin's reaction to physically challenged fans grooving to the 'Permission to Dance' song will make you proud to be a part of ARMY

Though Jimin was late to wish RM on his birthday, he posted a selfie on Twitter and also wrote a note that floored the ARMY like never before. "Every day that hyung exists is my birthday," Jimin tweeted. Their fans couldn't stop going gaga over their emotional bonding and flooded the comment section with warm wishes. Also Read - BTS: Deepika Padukone dancing to drummer Jungkook's beats in this fan edit has caught ARMY's attention

Take a look.

[ trans ] Each and every day where hyung exists is the birthday~#JIMIN#RM#MonieHappyBday [ T/N: Jimin wrote it cutely (༎ຶ ෴ ༎ຶ) ] pic.twitter.com/W8XWqCb2qJ — Sel⁷ (@BTStranslation_) September 13, 2021

남주나 8년이라서 그럴까 팔이 되게 팔팔하네???? 위험하자나 왜 그랭애ㅐ애애애???#!?#& 나 고소하면 어떠케???? 어떠케 하라구?ㅜㄴ휴뉴퓨ㅠㅠㅠㅠ퓨ㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠ pic.twitter.com/ORfIkbMi7U — Sel⁷ (@BTStranslation_) September 13, 2021

Bangtan's family love is always very sweet, warm and full of emotions.

Namjoon always supports Jimin's Promise song at the concert, Jimin always advises him to go to bed early, don't work too much.

And every year, I get a lot of smiles and joy from the boys birthday. pic.twitter.com/ZFgPdKAWWJ — Jimin ... ?? (@Sunn_003) September 13, 2021

? #learnkorean - breakdown!

형 hyung

~이/가 subject particle

존재하다 to exist

~는 + noun - describing noun w/ verb in present tense

매일 everyday

생일 birthday

~(ㅂ/입/습)니다 formal ending

+ ㅇ aegyo#JIMIN#RM#모니생일ᄎᄏ pic.twitter.com/PGNXsptEiw — learn korean with sheila ?? ? (@stillwithyou96) September 13, 2021

Meanwhile, BTS along with , Olivia Rodrigo and Billie Eilish, among others won multiple Moon Person awards at the MTV Video Music Awards 2021, held at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Sunday for the first time in eight years. Also Read - BTS’ Indian fans confess their love for RM in the most heart-warming way and the leader’s reaction will win all Army’s hearts

BTS 'Butter' won the best K-pop award. BTS has won that award in all three years it has been presented. They won last year for 'On' and two years ago for 'Boy with Luv'. BTS also won group of the year for the third year in a row. They are the first group to win in that category three years running. 'Butter' also won song of summer. This is the second year in a row that a K-pop act has won in that category. Blackpink won last year for 'How You Like That'.