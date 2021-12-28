BTS may be on a vacation, however, there's no dearth of content about the Bangtan Boys for the ARMY. Just a couple of hours ago, Bangtan TV dropped a Bangtan Bomb featuring two of the BTS members. The new Bangtan Bomb video is all about Jimin and Jungkook. It talks about Jimin and Jungkook's shoot for Butter's 4th Concept photoshoot. Jimin is seen in a tangerine dungaree and white shirt while Jungkook is seen in brown shorts and a white shirt. Both the boys have grabbed the attention of the ARMY. However, it's Chimchim's cuteness that is yet again stealing ARMY's hearts. Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: BTS' Kim Taehyung sends love to Emily In Paris; Robert Pattinson grabs eyeballs in Batman trailer and more

The video begins with Jimin running on the beach. He is in his usual cheerful spirits and enjoys the freezing waves hitting his legs. Eventually, The Friends crooner seems to be comfortable with the cool waves that hit the shore. He later begins to shoot for his individual photoshoot. In the video, we see Baby Mochi running around with a giant doughnut tube. He does a funny little dance on the shore. Jimin seems a little embarrassed too but gives his best and laughs along as he continues to shoot. Also Read - BTS: Kim Taehyung's 'CRUSH' Lily Collins thrilled as the Christmas Tree singer sends hearts to Emily In Paris; Ashley Park left speechless

When it's time to check for his shot, Jimin makes a funny remark on his bottom. On looking at his solo shot, he says, "My bottom is like Crayon Shin-chan," he observes as laughs. The staff dismiss his embarrassment saying he looks cute even from the backside. Check out the video here: Also Read - Year Ender 2021: From Jungkook's eyebrow-lip piercing to J-Hope's condom shirt and Jimin's rainbow hair - BTS' style moments that made us fall harder for the band

ARMY is not able to handle Chimchim's cuteness in the video. They are having a meltdown and it's too cute to handle. Check out BTS ARMY's reaction to Jimin's Shinchan comment here:

The video also features Golden Maknae Jungkook. The youngest BTS member says that he had not seen a clear ocean in a long time. Jungkook adds that he really wanted to see the ocean. The My Universe singer seems to be at peace as he sat down and enjoyed viewing the waves hit the shore.