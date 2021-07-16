BTS: Jimin's exposed chest, Suga's moves and Seoul's amazing location steal the show as the septet perform Butter on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

BTS performed Butter on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Well, the boys have delivered another insane performance that oozed charisma and sexiness. This time they decided to showcase the beauty of Seoul in the night. The performance took place on the World Cup Bridge that is going to be inaugurated in August 2021. Well, they booked the entire bridge for the song. While Jimin, RM, Jungkook and V/Kim Taehyung were dressed in silky black shirts and pants, Suga/Jin and J-Hope opted for a white and black look. The performance sent ARMYs in a tizzy. While Jimin was a literal 'baby' in the Jimmy Fallon interview, he decided to turn up the heat in the Butter performance. The Serendipity singer left some buttons open of that silk shirt causing mayhem amongst fans. Check out some of reactions... Also Read - BTS revealed why they wanted to call their ARMY 'Bells' and the reason will make you go awww

Woww — seeing the lights & some of the setup as Mother Media crew (which did creative direction of, + founder Woogie Kim directed, Butter on the Bridge) were driving up behind set is?

The glimpse of production SCALE…

So much work by so many ppl…

No one does it like BTS. No one pic.twitter.com/vgfwizKJLG — Ren⁷⟬⟭? ⟭⟬ (new account) (@renkiger_) July 15, 2021

Still not over the fact that they performed on a brand new bridge for @FallonTonight ??#BTSonFallon https://t.co/NAqIRu7Ke8 — Lauren (@laurensworld_7) July 16, 2021

'STAGE KING' BTS Jimin captivated fans around the world with his alluring sexy charm reminiscent of a black jaguar in their #BTSonFallon show's "Butter" performance. He mesmerized with his "Stardust Tone" and "Duality King Performance" aspects and trended in the US & worldwide. pic.twitter.com/fRfUaZ0jpH — Park Jimin USA ?? (@ParkJiminUSA95) July 16, 2021

jimmy aint kidding when he said this is a never before seen performance of butter, the fits, THE BRIDE the vibe ????#butter #BTSonFallon #PassTheBaton pic.twitter.com/InbB6TkDna — mae ⁷? (@_heyillegirl) July 16, 2021

I can’t get over this taehyung oh my god, that smile ?#BTSonFallon

pic.twitter.com/U8eiQTbp2X — koshy⁷ ? (@taeskoshy) July 15, 2021

Min yoongi in satin shirt black pant folded sleeves is breathtakingly beautiful hot af?#SUGA#BTSonFallon #PermissonToDance https://t.co/y2aY5vYqSV — Min Jimin (@min_jimin_ym) July 15, 2021

In case, you guys missed it, below is the video of the performance that has left fans so thirsty! Also Read - Trending Hollywood new today: BTS' shocking confession regarding Ed Sheeran, Britney Spears feeling 'blessed' after hiring a new attorney and more

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Their song Butter was on the top spot on Billboard Hot 100 for 7 weeks in a row. The band is rumoured to be collaborating with Cold Play too. Also Read - Will BTS follow the same energetic and upbeat tunes like Butter and Permission to Dance for their future songs? RM spills the beans