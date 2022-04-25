BTS members have grabbed headlines for buying luxurious apartments in Seoul, South Korea. Just last year, reports had surfaced that BTS members RM aka Kim Namjoon and Jimin aka Park Jimin made news for buying expensive apartments at One Hannam apartment complex in central Seoul. BTS member Park Jimin purchased the apart for a whopping 5.9 billion won (Rs 36 crore)! And now, reports have surfaced that Jimin aka Chimchim's apartment was seized by the authorities after the With You singer failed to pay up his insurance premium. Yep, you read that right. However, worry not Big Hit Music has responded to the same with a statement. Also Read - BTS: Taehyung and Jin hailed as Lord V and Lord Seokjin after ARMY gives Bridgerton spin to their stunning visual from old photoshoot

South Korea's National Health Insurance Service (NHIS) seized the BTS member's apartment which was revoked after he eventually paid up the same. BizKorea reported that the Lie and Filter hitmaker had been served with four seize documents since January 2022. The seizure was cancelled on 22nd April 2022, reports Allkpop.com. As soon as the reports of Jimin's apartment seizure surfaced, Big Hit Music released a statement stating that the mistake happened on the company's behalf. According to the statement, the mail was received at the staff's address which was to be taken to the artist's address. It was mistakenly left behind. Also Read - BTS: Jimin and Ha Sung-woon's With You from Our Blues SMASHES the record of Dynamite as it reaches the top of iTunes in over 100 countries

"Jimin was not aware of the delinquency due to his overseas schedules, extended vacation since the end of last year, then later overseas schedule; however, as soon as he knew of the situation, he paid the full amount of charges, and the case is now closed. We apologize for causing concern to the artist and his fans due to the company's negligence," the statement said, reports Allkpop.com. Also Read - BTS: Jimin and Ha Sung Woon's OST With You for Our Blues drops; ‘They hit different’ reacts ARMY

Meanwhile, recently, Jimin grabbed headlines for creating a record of reaching at #1 spot in over 100 countries on iTunes. It was achieved in just 5 hours. With You is the fastest OST single to do so. Jimin collaborated with his friends and NCT Dream member Ha Sung-woon.