BTS: Jimin's property foreclosure notice gets leaked online as per Korean media; fans wonder who got their hands on his social security number

BTS Jimin's OST With You that has his collaboration with Ha Sung-woon has broken records on the global iTunes till now. The song, which is a part of Netflix's Our Blues is appealing due to its poignant lyrics and soulful music. Jimin is also getting immense love. But on the same day, news came out that Park Jimin's luxury flat in Seoul's Nine One Hannam was about to get seized as he failed to pay his health insurance premiums. BizHankook, a realty and business website reported that they had almost taken over the apartment. Park Jimin bought it for USD 4.74 million dollars. In Indian currency, it is around Rs 36 crores.

But Big Hit Music confirmed that the pending health premiums were paid for. The news started going viral yesterday. HYBE Labels responded to Newsen on April 24, 2022 with an official statement. It said that he had been unaware of the due premium because of his busy overseas schedule. The company failed to notify him due to an oversight in seeing the mail.

The official statement read from HYBE Labels read, "Regarding the case, the company receives all mail sent to the artists' dorms, and in the process of passing them to the artist, a portion of the mail was delayed due to a mistake. Jimin has been carrying out his schedules overseas and had a long-term break since the end of last year and continued with overseas schedules after, so he was unaware of the fact [that his premium had been] overdue, and after he found out, he immediately paid the arrears in full and right now, the case has been closed. We apologize for having worried the fans and the artist due to our company's error."

Now, AllKpop has reported that the foreclosure notice sent by the government body to Park Jimin was leaked online. As per AllKpop, a person from Blind, an anonymous employee community had written, "That post was updated about 7 hours before the first news article published. To look up the said document, you would have to know all 13 digits of his social security number. I have a feeling someone who knows Jimin's personal information well did this."

It seems the said person is an employee of Korea's Ministry of Employment and Labor. As per AllKPop, it further said that leakage of the digits of his social security number was different from the premiums matter. He said he wondered how someone else got their hands on the document other than Park Jimin himself.

BTS has a comeback in June. The members are very well taken care of by their company. Park Jimin has not made any statement on his own on the matter.