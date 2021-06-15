BTS: Jimin's reaction to ARMY who watched their online concert through piracy is winning hearts

While ARMY always show their love for BTS on social media, the member of the Bangtan Boys, Jimin has showed his love and concern for fans, which has won the hearts of millions. The recently held online event of BTS named Muster Sowoozoo to mark the eighth anniversary of the band, garnered a thunderous response from fans. While the tickets got sold in no time, some fans watched it through piracy as they couldn't afford the tickets. In a recent Weverse post, some of the fans said that they felt guilty to watch the concert illegally, to which Jimin reacted, "It’s all okay. Instead, please don’t hate yourself. No matter the reason, we will love you." Well, this statement of Jimin has won the hearts of millions. Here are some of the tweets... Also Read - BTS Festa 2021: Septet's test to check how well the band members know each other gets hilarious reactions from ARMY

Well, this gesture of Jimin has definitely won our hearts.