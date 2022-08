BTS members are always in the news. BTS vocalist and dancer Park Jimin has stayed back in the US for a personal schedule after he attended the Lollapalooza Concert where Jung Hoseok aka J-Hope performed in a record-breaking night. It looks like he is working hard on his solo album. The singer was clicked with music producers Taylor Hill, Tommy Brown and others in Los Angeles. ARMY went gaga seeing the biceps of Baby Mochi but something else got attention too. He was seen in a faded blue Saint Laurent tee. Eagle eyed ARMY noticed that it was the same one he wore in 2018. Well, Jimin is not shy about wearing his fave outfits again and again like most of us. Also Read - BTS: ARMY calls J-Hope a 'silly guy' as he keeps bumping into walls; joke his 'bodyguards have a lot of work to do' [VIEW TWEETS]

what the hell has this shirt been through im cryingnfjd pic.twitter.com/XVSdvXDacS — hourly jimin (@hourlyjmn) August 10, 2022

Needless to say, Jimin fans were surprised to see him wear the same shirt. Others said that this was indeed humble and frugal behavior from one of the richest musicians in South Korea and the world. Others said that this proves that they're just like us. Take a look at the tweets...

hey king if your clothes have decals on them you should wash them inside-out it will lessen the damage to the design @BTS_twt — hourly jimin (@hourlyjmn) August 10, 2022

Looks like it faded. He must've been throwing it in the washing machine or smthn. But either way, it's nice to know he still wore the same shirt — Laurestine (@ValeLaurestine) August 10, 2022

the colors and print are all faded now, idk just how many times he must've wore and washed it? he must really like that it cuz I wld wear my fav clothes again & again — s⁷ (@ot7foreverever) August 10, 2022

He really is frugal. So uncelebrity like to be wearing in public the same clothes over and over again. And I love him more for it. For sure he ain't a narcissist. ? — chooooch (@thechooooch) August 10, 2022

It's been there since 2017 or 2018 ig, 5 fcking years, my man got real attachment with his favourite fits??? — Zenith (living for) PJM1 (@HaruDeity) August 10, 2022

But the big news is that he met up with Tommy Brown who has worked with the likes of Ariana Grande, Blackpink, Megan Thee Stallion, The Weeknd, DJ Khaled and others in the past. He is also one of the composers of Seventeen's Face The Sun. Fans are happy that BTS member Jimin's first solo album might be out soon. Yay!