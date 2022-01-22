BTS is undoubtedly one of the most famous K-pop bands. It has seven boys, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. The fans of the band call themselves ARMY, and when someone says something about their favourite band, ARMY gets upset. Recently, Late night TV host of ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live compared BTS to COVID-19 and that has not gone down well with ARMY. He spoke about it while talking to Emily in Paris actress Ashley Park about her fangirling being noticed by BTS during her January 2021 appearance on the show. Also Read - Hollywood News Weekly Rewind: Video of BTS boys grooving to Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Oo Antava goes viral, Kanye West's PDA with Julia Fox grabs eyeballs and more

While talking to Ashley, Jimmy Kimmel spoke about BTS' appearance on his show and said, "When we had BTS on our show, their fans camped out, and they are probably out in the parking lot, waiting for the next time they come on. They are absolutely crazy." He also said that you have to be careful from ARMY as they can attack. When Ashley said that she is a part of the ARMY, Jimmy replied, "Then you won't get attacked."

When further Ashley spoke about testing positive from Omicron, Covid-19 variant, Jimmy made fun of it and said, "So, it was BTS fever. They both are very dangerous, you are lucky to come out of those alive."

Well, these statements of Jimmy on the show have made ARMY super upset. A fan commented, “The audacity to say that about an Asian artist in front of an Asian woman. @jimmykimmel really compared BTS to COVID in the year 2022 and amidst all the anti-Asian hate..” Another fan tweeted, “It's time to lower his show rating. We know what to do ARMYs!! Lmao it's already 2.1 rating with begin !!!” One more fan tweeted, “OMG #jimmykimmel has now compared #bts to #Covid_19 This is very racist bcs BTS is Korean and covid is Chinese.. But he is implying that they are all Asians and doubt forgetting yellow fever I request my Twitter army friends to Trend #JimmyKimmelRacist.”

“You thought it was BTS fever. They’re both very dangerous. You’re lucky to come out both of those alive.” The audacity to say that about an Asian artist in front of an Asian woman. @jimmykimmel really compared BTS to COVID in the year 2022 and amidst all the anti-Asian hate. + pic.twitter.com/fTvSSIgcsC — bora ✨✨ (@modooborahae) January 21, 2022

It's time to lower his show rating. We know what to do ARMYs!!

Lmao it's already 2.1 rating with begin !!!#jimmykimmel pic.twitter.com/sw0s8jiLU8 — Khushi⁷ (@eupxric7) January 21, 2022