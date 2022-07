A few days ago, BTS member Jin aka Kim Seok-jin was trending on Twitter after South Korean actor-producer-director Kim Nam Gil spoke about working with Jin. This left everyone wondering if Jin is gearing up to make his acting debut soon. And now his red carpet appearance at the VIP premiere of Emergency Declaration had added more fuel to the rumours. Also Read - BTS: Jungkook steals the show at J-Hope's Jack In The Box Listening Party alongside Kim Taehyung, Jimin and others [Watch INSIDE video]

BTS ARMY was pretty excited about Jin's acting debut. They started sharing his pictures from the VIP premiere. However, Jin was quick to clarify on Weverse. "I had fun watching the movie! I didn't star in the movie but thank you to all the ARMYs that came to support me. Thanks to you my nerves relaxed a little. ARMY allabyu (I love you)," Jin wrote in Korean. Also Read - BTS: ARMYs dream comes true as Lollapalooza will be live streamed; here's all you need to know

jin weverse post ? i had fun watching the movie !

i didnt star in the movie but thank you to all the ARMYs that came to support me.

thanks you you my nerves relaxed a little.

ARMY allabyu (i love you) pic.twitter.com/Lc3rLUSeIw — 윤서⁷ (@btsinthemoment) July 25, 2022

Though fans got their answers, they were still much into the thought of Jin's collaboration with Kim Nam Gil, which would mark his acting debut soon. Jin told the ARMY to wait for a little longer but did not deny the rumours. "I'm working hard preparing with my main job as well so everyone, please just wait a little bit," he shared on Weverse. Well, this is nothing less than any Hollywood news. Also Read - BTS member Jin reunites with good friend Lee Sang Yeob for THIS special occasion [Deets Inside]

Advertisement

jin weverse post ? im working hard preparing with my main job as well so everyone, please just wait a little bit~ (cutely) pic.twitter.com/tjCuOTSB9M — 윤서⁷ (@btsinthemoment) July 25, 2022

K-Pop sensations BTS broke down in tears as they revealed plans to pursue solo careers and "grow", but pledged to return "someday". Septet Jin, 29, Suga, 29, J-Hope, 28, RM, 27, V, 26, Jimin, 26, and Jungkook, 24, broke the news to their armies of fans during their annual FESTA dinner which celebrated the hugely popular band's nine years together.

Jung Kook recently released a solo single called My You while J-Hope has been announced as a headliner of Chicago's Lollapalooza festival in July. Formed in 2010, South Korean boyband BTS, also known as the Bangtan Boys, also took a break in December 2021, when the group said they needed some down time to recharge. They also took a mini break in 2019.