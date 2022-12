BTS Jin might be leaving for the military any time now. The date, which is out in the media is December 13, 2022. This means that Jin aka Kim Seokjin might be going for the ceremony on Monday. Before that, he gave ARMY lots of content, and one of them was the Wootteo ARMY event. As we know, Jin aka Kim Seokjin created Wootteo, a mini version of the Astronaut. BTS Jin aka Kim Seokjin's RJ is the most sold merchandise, and cute Wootteo is also a hit. Big Hit Music organized an ARMY event for Wootteo. An Indian girl has painted a mural in the US. Take a look... Also Read - BTS: Jin aka Kim Seokjin takes us through the Super Tuna journey; his unbridled excitement on catching a real bluefish tuna is unmissable

The mural is located in Florida. Indian BTS fans were happy to see this huge effort from an NRI. BTS are loved globally. In fact, people in the US adore them now. It is their biggest international market.

Wootteo Mural is

8 ft tall x 14 ft long

(2.5m x 4m)

Gainesville, FL#Wootteo_ARMY_EVENT #Jin #TheAstronaut pic.twitter.com/JlhDVg6KlV — Priya⁷ JIN DAY 진 ❤s (@PriyaBabyAlpaca) December 8, 2022

Just wanted to say it took 5 hours to complete without even a bathroom break ?

I felt like a train hit me by the end, and my hands are still sore ?

But it's with all my love for our Seokjin

I will miss him so much, but will wait for him until the end of time

We love you Jin ❤ pic.twitter.com/5qGRUvY20Y — Priya⁷ JIN DAY 진 ❤s (@PriyaBabyAlpaca) December 8, 2022

This is indeed super sweet. BTS member Jin aka Kim Seokjin will be enlisting at the military academy in Yeonchan. It is located at the Gyeonggi Province. He will be there for five weeks before they sent him to the frontline. Doing military service is compulsory for every fit Korean male. As per reports, hotels near Yeonchan are filling up as people want to see BTS member Jin aka Kim Seokjin. People who will be enlist this winter are also being interviewed.