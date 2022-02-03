BTS: Jin aka Kim Seokjin is just like Disney's Rapunzel and this ARMY made video edit is proof

Bangtan Boys are a lot like Disney Princesses, desirable, innocent, very handsome (gorgeous for princesses). They are the ideal types for the ARMY. You'd see the BTS ARMY gushing and crushing over their biases like crazy. Each member has a separate fanbase and unique personalities. A BTS fan page shared a post on their FB page that talks about how much Jin, aka Kim Seokjin, is like the Dinsey Princess, Rapunzel. Of course, Jin is Worldwide Handsome. However, a video of Jin being just like Rapunzel from Tangled is going viral on social media. Also Read - BTS: When Jungkook thought ARMY would tease him for his AMAs speech; RM's savage response is lol-worthy

The video features a comparison between Jin and Rapunzel. The scenes of Rapunzel having a parallel with Jin are included in the clip. It features Rapunzel wearing a crown and Jin too. The video of the Ephiphany singer is from a fan sign event. The Mathyung of BTS looks forever handsome in a baby pink suit. Another clip features Rapunzel dramatically opening the window. Now, ARMY, you'd know how dramatic Jin is. His video clip of opening the curtains matches Rapunzel's action like a copy-paste. Rapunzel using a pan as a weapon or Jin using the pan for cooking, there are instances that features the adorable side of Jin. We also see Jin twirling around like Rapunzel does when the little girls braid her hair. Except, Jin twirls on choreography at the BTS video shoot. Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: BTS' Taehyung deletes his Lunar Year pic, Kylie Jenner flaunts baby bump and more

Just like Rapunzel is clingy towards Mother Gothel, Jin's clip where he is being clingy towards Jungkook is shown. Jin doesn't mind being clingy on occasions. Be it Jungkook, J-Hope or other members, Jin showers affection as and when his heart feels. He also paints and Rapunzel loves to paint the lanterns on the walls. Both Jin and Rapunzel are accident-prone too. They both are dreamy and talk to non-living things. Jin and Rapunzel go berserk when they are happy. Check out the video here: Also Read - BTS: Taehyung deletes his Lunar Year picture after Jin teases it as 'boyfriend material'; ARMY goes berserk with TaeJin's behaviour – view tweets

Meanwhile, Jin's conversation with BTS V aka Kim Taehyung went viral on the gram. Jin's 'boyfriend material picture' comment on Tae Bear's post had gone viral on Twitter. Sadly, the post was deleted.