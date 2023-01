BTS ARMY is missing Kim Seokjin aka Jin who is away serving in the Korean military. As we know, military training is mandatory for every Korean male who is fit and healthy. Kim Seokjin aka Jin will be discharged in June 2024. It seems he is doing very well. Jin aka Kim Seokjin has already become the leader of his trainee unit. Some pics of his badge and ID details are circulating on social media. ARMYs with military background are not impressed as they feel it compromises safety regulations. The interactive platforms of the training centre are flooded with messages from fans. Also Read - BTS: Kim Seokjin aka Jin's pictures from Military Camp go viral; ARMYs feel proud of Mr Worldwide Handsome

Now, Big Hit Music has released a video of Jin. He has wished ARMYs a very Happy New Year 2023. He said he knows fans are missing him so he has recorded many videos in advance. Big Hit Music will be releasing them on special occasions.

On the other hand, Jin aka Kim Seokjin's song The Astronaut has crossed 100 million streams on Spotify. It is the fastest song by a Korean soloist. Today, the teaser of ViBE featuring Park Jimin, and sung by Big Bang's Taeyang was also released. BTS ARMY is well fed and how!