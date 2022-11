BTS is one of the cult figures of present times. Korea's Bangtan Boys are adored all over the globe. But it is a fact that their journey to the top was a tough ride. As the saying goes, nothing succeeds like success. BTS' eldest hyung Kim Seokjin aka Jin was a guest on comedian Park Myung Soo's show. He is a veteran in the Korean entertainment industry. He also has his own YouTube channel. Kim Seokjin aka Jin came on that channel for the promotions of the Astronaut. It seems BTS are also huge fans of the comedian.

HE TRIED TO LIE ON BTS AND JIN DIDN’T GIVE HIM FACE HAHAHHA NICE??? pic.twitter.com/3wYBfGSpZs — Aurelia ? (@AureliaOT7) November 7, 2022

Kim Seokjin aka Jin told him that this was the second time he was meeting him. He reminded him that he they met him at Gimpo Airport when they were new to the music industry. It seems BTS wanted a picture with him but Park Myung Soo declined saying he was busy. When Kim Seokjin aka Jin said so he said that he was busy in the bathroom and hence could not pose. Jin again reminded him that he was washing his hands. Clearly, Jin aka Kim Seokjin would not let him get away with it. BTS ARMY have this reaction to Jin's funny yet savage forgive but never forget approach in life.

Jin really said you lied bro... — ⟬⟭Jade2a⁷⟭⟬? #TheAstronaut #Jin (@Jade2a1) November 7, 2022

LOL! I love Jin's candor! ??? — quinJZ⁷ ?BTS OT7 FOREVER? ApoBangpo (@NamgisQuin) November 7, 2022

Seokjin: i forgive but i never forget — ᴮᴱKhai⁷ (@_diorjoon) November 7, 2022

He will never let anyone lie on him or the tannies & he's not afraid to call you out on your bs, i respect and love him so much? — Jazz⁷ the astronaut??‍?☄️ (@BibillyHillzz) November 7, 2022

BTS aka Bangtan Boys is busy with a number of solo projects. Jin has always said that he loves variety shows a lot. We will see RM as an anchor on another show soon. Jin will be soon enlisting in the military.