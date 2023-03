BTS member Kim Seokjin aka Jin who is away serving in the Korean military seems to have come home after getting his first leave. Min Yoongi aka SUGA has shared a pic that has left ARMY in tears. We can see Jin aka Kim Seokjin standing with RM and Yoongi aka SUGA by his side. SUGA aka Min Yoongi said that Jimin and Taehyung just left so he could not get the perfect OT7 pic. The reunion seems to have happened after the Harry Styles concert. Fans are shedding happy tears now. Jin aka Kim Seokjin is doing very well in the military. Also Read - BTS: Jin aka Kim Seokjin shines in the Korean military; gets his first promotion as Private First Class; ARMY congratulates him [Read Tweets]

BTS fans have been missing him sorely. We can see JHope aka Hobi and Jungkook in the pic too. In some days, J-Hope aka Jung Hoseok will be headed to the military. Before he left for the military, he released the song Astronaut. He also performed it live in Argentina with Coldplay. As we know, Chris Martin loves him dearly.

MY HEART!!!!!! ??????? KIM SEOKJIN, WE MISSED YOU ?? pic.twitter.com/OZJ2n00YVK — mt ⁷ (@mintmochatae) March 25, 2023

Sayang kalian?? Seokjin i miss you so much???? pic.twitter.com/4ILpcBgUiu — Jinnie (@Jinnie59294375) March 25, 2023

SEOKJIN AND THE 6 BABIES GC REUNITED IRL??? — Lizz⁷ 아포방포 ✨LOVING JIMIN LIKE CRAZY✨ (@13daysofJoon) March 25, 2023

[230325 Suga Instagram Story] ? was together with taehyung and jimin(left 10 minutes earlier) pic.twitter.com/4Lef1isKAc — 미니융 ? (@miiniyoongs) March 25, 2023

So Seokjin already served his 100th day that's why he got his first day off to visit his family and loved ones ?? pic.twitter.com/0Oyof8a2Wu — ◡̈ (@taebokkiii) March 25, 2023

We are sure that Kim Seokjin aka Jin of BTS will have a hectic schedule. A lot of people are dying to meet him. The singer will also spend some time with his family. Bangtan Boys are looking at re-grouping in 2025 or early 2026 after everyone gets done with the military enlistment which is mandatory.