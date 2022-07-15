BTS: Jin aka Kim Seokjin REVEALS why ARMY didn't spot him at J-Hope's Jack In The Box listening party

The popular South Korean pop band BTS's J-Hope is the first member of the global group to release his first solo album titled Jack In The Box. The handsome singer has been preparing for his solo debut and several teasers left fans in shock. On July 14, J-Hope launched the pre-release party for his friends and celebrated the release of 'Jack in the Box.' Also Read - BTS: Taehyung, Jungkook, Jimin, other Bangtan Boys and more K-pop artists attend J-Hope's Jack In The Box's listening party; videos and pics go viral

Several artists were invited to the party including BTS members, Tiger JK, Yoon Mi Rae, BIBI, Jessi, and more seen celebrating the occasion. Pictures and videos from the celebration have gone viral on social media. Also Read - BTS: Taehyung-Suga aka Daegu boys vs Jungkook-Jimin aka Busan Boys – which Bangtan duo oozes more hotness? Watch video and vote now

Have a look at it -

MIN YOONGI CAUGHT IN 144p pic.twitter.com/jHcsN46ali — sab⁷? (@Zrnaiiih) July 14, 2022

refreshing the tl every 5 seconds to see who else attended hobi’s party,,, this is my met gala — allison⁷ (@triviajoke) July 14, 2022

jungkook and hobi dancing!!! pic.twitter.com/w5PW7lE22d — jk vids ? bu (@jjklve_vids) July 14, 2022

Hobi posted on his ig story and look at taehyung who's also enjoying the party ? pic.twitter.com/B6A4b4eyVL — ◡̈ (@taebokkiii) July 14, 2022

BTS members Jungkook, Jimin, V, RM, and Jin attended the occasion. Suga and Jin were not spotted at the party. But, ARMYs spotted Suga in the background of a picture from the event. Jin was also missing from the party. Jin took to Weverse to confirm he was in attendance. He replied to a fan's post. A fan jokingly asked, 'J-hope why didn’t you invite me. I can go and clean so please send me an invite…'. Jin was quick to reply, 'I went too and listened to all the songs and read webtoons in the corner so there’s no pictures taken of me.' Another fan expressed disbelief that Jin would be in the corner of a party reading a webtoon. But, Jin himself expressed that it was true. Later, Jin himself shared two pictures on Instagram in J-Hope’s Jack in the Box photo wall.