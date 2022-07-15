BTS: Jin aka Kim Seokjin REVEALS why ARMY didn't spot him at J-Hope's Jack In The Box listening party

J-Hope threw a pre-release party for his friends and celebrated the release of 'Jack in the Box' on July 14. Several artists were invited to the party including BTS members, Tiger JK, Yoon Mi Rae, BIBI, Jessi, and more seen celebrating the occasion.