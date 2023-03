BTS member and their eldest hyung Kim Seokjin aka Jin is now in the military. He will be finishing his service in 2024. It seems he is doing very well there. Jin aka Kim Seokjin has got his first promotion. He has become a Private First Class. He had informed J-Hope aka Jung Hoseok of the same when he announced that he has decided to cancel the postponement of his enlistment. He told J-Hope that he should not look at him in the eyes as he is now a Private. The rapper and dance leader of BTS teased him saying that he is a like a Tiger Trainer (strict trainer). Also Read - BTS: Kim Seokjin aka Jin's pictures from Military Camp go viral; ARMYs feel proud of Mr Worldwide Handsome

Fans are happy as now Jin gets to use his mobile phone more often. While he cannot use the camera feature much, he can make calls and check social media. Many sources on social media have talked about how Jin aka Kim Seokjin is being liked immensely in the military for his demeanor. It seems he has adjusted well. ARMYs were upset as some pics came out where people could see his badge clearly. They felt is compromised his safety. Anyways, people are hoping that he will post a picture on his becoming a Private. Also Read - BTS: Jin aka Kim Seokjin takes us through the Super Tuna journey; his unbridled excitement on catching a real bluefish tuna is unmissable

Seokjin got his first promotion today he got promoted to Private First Class. Congratulations Seokjin. We love you Hope we will get some jin selca today ☺️☺️ PRIVATE FIRST CLASS JIN

BTS members intend to finish military by middle of 2025 so that they can quickly regroup. Many hoped that they would get exemption but that did not happen. Kim Seokjin aka Jin has shown his talents in so many spheres, and it is not surprising that he is shining there too! Also Read - BTS: Kim Taehyung and Jungkook hang out with Parasite star Choi Woo-Shik and his brother at a bowling alley [View Pics]