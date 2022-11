BTS member Kim Seokjin aka Jin has the capacity to create diverse content. This has come through so brilliantly in the past few days. From making traditional Korean alcohol with chef Baek Dong Won, to entertaining fans on the Youngji show, he is too multi-talented. Some days back, we saw the Sea of Jin concept pictures. Today, Bangtan TV has shared a video of Jin's fishing trip with Bumzu. He is a music producer with Big Hit Music. Bumzu also works a lot with the group SEVENTEEN. In the video, we can see BTS vocalist Jin aka Kim Seokjin dressed in overalls, a grey shirt and life jacket.

We know that BTS member Jin is fond of fishing. In the video, we can see that he has caught a fish. It is indeed a bluefin tuna that takes the bait. The fish is not very common in the Korean waters. One can find it in the sea near Jeju Island. Jin's happiness on catching the fish is boundless. Take a look...

this is my favourite recording behind ever!! he was so happy in that booth recording super tuna. had tuna for a snack before going into the recording booth too like ?? https://t.co/Ty9J3l9Bfc — bee⁷ | ? thao day!! (@cherryfortete) November 21, 2022

THIS IS LEGIT!! WHEN BUMZU STARTED PLAYING SUPER TUNA SEOKJIN CAUGHT ONE HAHAHA pic.twitter.com/X4YxITtRJh — ????? ☼☽ (@gguksj_m) November 21, 2022

We got Super Tuna Behind!

- Jin was happy when he caught a real tuna while playing Super Tuna ?

- Jin & bumzu write supertuna in the middle of the sea ??

- Behind Recording Super Tuna ?️ So happy to see jin enjoying the process of making super tuna ??#JIN #진 #BTSJIN pic.twitter.com/VB0CnhTKt6 — ????? (kia) | ? • INDIGO (@seokjinieluvz) November 21, 2022

A Super Tuna behind the scenes and the fishing themed fofo story all in one? Soooooo cute! Jin also kept his cute green ribbon from the concert on during his recording session. ??????? pic.twitter.com/1mLhTm3mOM — Rock Jin⁷(Heather) (@wafflesnsprite) November 21, 2022

seeing how Super Tuna was made is hilarious but I'm amazed by their time management, efficiency & energy. There's a saying that BTS have 48 hours a day & that's why there's never an end to their contents. Like how is he recording a song right after a concert?? — nanana (@panda_eyes61) November 21, 2022

BTS member Jin aka Kim Seokjin will be the first to head to the Korean military. He will soon turn 31. ARMY is very worried as he will head to the front line in the freezing winters of Korea. Jungkook is also getting back home to Korea from Qatar. Also Read - BTS: Kim Seokjin aka Jin's 3 hour long LIVE was not just about gaming but also worldwide handsome visuals that kept ARMY awake [Watch]