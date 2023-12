BTS Army celebrated the birthday of Jin aka Kim Seokjin in a grand manner. There were many projects and exhibitions held across Seoul in Korea. Jin's brother Kim Seok-joong visited one and them and thanked fans. He said the family was happy to see BTS fan celebrate his 'dongsaeng' (younger brother) in such a grand manner. Today, Jin aka Kim Seokjin left a note for ARMY on Weverse. He said he was thankful for all the love shown for him in his absence. He said his heart races every time he thinks that just six months are left that he will be reunited with fans physically. Also Read - BTS: Jin aka Kim Seokjin's brother thanks ARMY for the beautiful birthday projects in Seoul made for the Epiphany singer

BTS fans are also overjoyed with another piece of good news. Kim Seokjin aka Jin has already been promoted to the rank of a sergeant. It is a quite a quick rise for the eldest hyung of BTS in the ARMY. Even J-Hope is doing exceptionally well. He said he is hurt that he is unable to do a physical live with all the fans of BTS. But he said he is very much with them in mind and spirit. Take a look at his letter for BTS ARMY... Also Read - BTS: Jungkook, Jimin, V and RM to enlist on THESE dates? Heartbroken ARMY says, 'The Universe will be out of balance'

jin weverse post ? hello, its jin.

im truly thankful to everyone who wished me a happy birthday.

i always enjoyed my birthday together with ARMYs with a live but my heart hurts because unfortunately i couldnt enjoy it with you all this year. although i physically can not be… pic.twitter.com/7VC8i1Bjt2 — 윤서⁷ (slow) (@btsinthemoment) December 4, 2023

The news is that Jimin and Jungkook will register in the same base as Jin.

“my heart races with the thought of being together with you all” ONLY A FEW MONTHS LEFT TO GO? ? pic.twitter.com/WRFLJ5Uq8t — dashi ??‍♀️✨ (@dashi_rundmg) December 4, 2023

he had become a sergeant thanks to his superiority in getting an early promotion proudly!! ? SERGEANT KIM SEOKJIN#CaptainKoreaJin#HappyJinDay #Jin pic.twitter.com/ghYokcxPh9 — firla ☽ jin day (@ksjfir) December 4, 2023

BTS Jin will be the last BTS member to come out with an album. He performed on The Astronaut with Chris Martin in Argentina. BTS fans are awaiting his return.