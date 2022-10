BTS Jin is pampering ARMYs with content overload before he heads off to the military. The eldest hyung of BTS was seen on Youngji's drinking show last week, and it was a superb episode. We know that Jin is effortlessly funny and the perfect guy for variety shows. Well, he is coming on Running Man in the coming week. For those who don't know, Running Man has been on TV since 2010. It is an urban reality show with a lot of action and games. The host of the show, Yoo Jae-Suk is one of the richest Korean celebrities. Next week, The Astronaut, Jin's song with Coldplay will also be released. Fans will get a double bonanza of sorts.

The Astronaut, has been described as a powerful inspiring song by Chris Martin. He said the song came about after Jin described how he felt about having to leave his fans and go to the military for a long time. Fans are happy to know that Jin is going on Running Man as his name has been mentioned on the show quite often. As a group, BTS has come once on Running Man before. This is how ARMY reacted on this fresh piece of news.

When Jin was limping on Youngji’s show, maybe it was because of Running Man? That makes more sense than running for 10 minutes making him limp. His hair was the same as on Youngji’s show so it makes sense. — Vi (@fanvylit) October 23, 2022

OMG SEOKJIN IS APPEARING ON RUNNING MAN NEXT WEEK! THE THEME IS SEOKJIN VS SEOKJIN ?pic.twitter.com/8ZRSVyQ4gv — Sel⁷ (@BTStranslation_) October 23, 2022

Jin will be flying to Argentina for the concert with Coldplay. Fans in South American are flying down to Buenos Aires for the occasion as it's the last time they will see him on stage before he enlists in the military.

Array