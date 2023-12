BTS ARMY never fails to make the members feel special. December is the birthday month of Kim Seokjin and Kim Taehyung. The Astronaut singer is now in the military where he is the head commander. Jin is shining in the military too. His elder brother Seok-joong today put up an adorable post on social media. He said that he visited a birthday project made for his brotherr. It seems Jin who is in the military told him that he should visit the exhibitions. He wrote on his Instagram stories, "I went to exhibition that fans prepared to celebrate my brother's birthday. I'd like to thank everyone who worked so hard and prepared this great place on behalf of my family." Also Read - BTS: Jin aka Kim Seokjin shines in the Korean military; gets his first promotion as Private First Class; ARMY congratulates him [Read Tweets]

BTS Jin returning from military service in 2025

BTS Jin aka Kim Seokjin will return from the military in June 2025. His album will be the last one amongst all members. He is expected to give company to ARMY as the other BTS members fulfill their military duty. Jimin, Jungkook are going to be with Jin at his centre. On the other hand, RM and Kim Taehyung will be going to Nonsen where they will get their basic training for five weeks. Here's a look at Jin's birthday projects in Korea... Also Read - BTS: Jin aka Kim Seokjin takes us through the Super Tuna journey; his unbridled excitement on catching a real bluefish tuna is unmissable

Kim Seokjin aka Jin has won over people in the military as well. The eldest of BTS did a concert in Argentina with Chris Martin before he left for the military camp. BTS ARMY is heartbroken now that five members are away doing their service in the military.