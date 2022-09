BTS member Jin aka Kim Seokjin is in Los Angeles. It is being said that he is there to shoot a special music video and do a photoshoot for Elle magazine. As we know, Jin will be 30 this December, and his time to enlist in the military has come. There is still uncertainty on what is the decision of the Korean Government with regards to the enlistment of BTS. Well, Jin landed there and started a live on Weverse in some time. He played Steam Deck with close to nine million ARMYs, and was literally in tears as he could not crack it easily. Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: Rapper PnB Rock shot dead, Emmy Awards 2022 winners, BTS' Jimin and Jin's solo music videos and more

As we know, Jin is a pro gamer. He can forget food, sleep and rest when he is gaming. He did his best to crack all the levels but what ARMY is discussing how he was making 'moaning sounds' throughout the Vlive. Fans were laughing on Twitter discussing how they could not listen to his live without the headphones on. Some of them took the risk only to have people close to them question if they are watching some NFSW stuff or the other. Take a look at the epic reactions from fans... Also Read - BTS: Kim Seokjin aka Jin's 3 hour long LIVE was not just about gaming but also worldwide handsome visuals that kept ARMY awake [Watch]

need seokjin to elaborate how a live of him moaning in front of millions would be an amazing present for namjoon’s birthday. just wondering the thoughts behind this unforgettable gift. — rahma⁷ JOON DAY ( ? ) (@lbtsishomel) September 13, 2022

me waking up to find out i missed out on seokjin moaning for three hours pic.twitter.com/Rw90qB2XM9 — duh⁷ ?| ia (@oneartcookie) September 13, 2022

a compilation of seokjin tiny fists, frustrations, whining and moaning pic.twitter.com/ir7JM6WuKA — jungkooks toe sock (@jinkoospink) September 13, 2022

making the sound effects of the game for us ? pic.twitter.com/NfB25xI6KE — joonie day ♥︎ (@kkukstudio) September 12, 2022

SEOKJIN KEEPS ON MOANING I HAD TO LOCK MYSELF IN MY ROOM BC MY MOM KEEPS ON SIDE EYEING ME pic.twitter.com/RG5VyRjpss — lea⁷ is BUSY AF (@seokjinbit) September 12, 2022

needed to lower the volume bc not only is Seokjin non stop moaning… hes also moaning while saying his members’ names iM WHEEZING — lea⁷ is BUSY AF (@seokjinbit) September 12, 2022

where’s that “vlive is scripted” tweet? can they explain why Seokjin has been moaning for an hour — ale✘?⁷⧖ YEONJUN DAY ? (@ttofumoon) September 13, 2022

"gaming in honour of congratulating namjoons birthday" and it's just Seokjin moaning & grunting — ً (@thvdiaries) September 13, 2022

seokjin getting on live and moaning and screaming hoseoks name as his game climaxes I genuinely want nothing to do with my own life — namseokdance1999⁷ (@_platinumhobi) September 12, 2022

BTS member Jin aka Kim Seokjin fans are keen for his new venture as even Bang PD, Lumpens and stylists from Bangtan have reached Los Angeles. Even Kim Namjoon has flown down to LA. We have to wait for what BTS' eldest hyung Jin presents to us! Also Read - BTS: Are Jin and Jimin working on solo MVs? ARMY, here's what we know