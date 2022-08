BTS Vlogs have become a huge hit with ARMYs. Today, we had Jin aka Kim Seokjin cooking Menbosha for the fans. Well, he ate it himself but fans also felt full given how he showcased his love through food. The visual of BTS did the cooking at the studio of chef Lee Yeon Bok. He is one of the celebrated names in the field of hospitality in Korea. BTS member Kim Seokjin aka Jin made Menbosha for the fans. It is shrimp toast which is made by putting shrimp balls in between milk toast and deep frying them. BTS Jin aka Seokjin enjoyed it with a bottle of wine. Also Read - BTS' Jin aka Kim Seokjin opens a thirst trap for ARMY with shirtless pictures flaunting his friendship tattoo [View Tweets]

We know that BTS Jin aka Kim Seokjin is known as the manner idol. His impressive etiquette when it comes to interacting with colleagues and seniors has been noticed before. He brought a jar of honey for Lee Yeon Bok from his grandfather's farm. He said it had been harvested some days back. As we know, his uncle is the owner of a huge strawberry and chicken farm. BTS member Jin has spoken about how he did like to own a big house in the countryside. In fact, he suggested a big home for all Bangtan Boys to live together. RM aka Namjoon also wants a home in the countryside. Jin also got a bottle of wine for the chef. This clearly shows how loving he is towards his seniors and friends.

Design & Captions: Jin

Honey provided by: Seokjin's grandfather

Place and ingredients provided by: Chef Lee Yeon-bok *???He's funny guy pic.twitter.com/z38G31iorJ — OT7 (@BTS_ToshaOT7) August 13, 2022

idk it's so fitting that jin's uncle and grandfather have a strawberry and a bee farm. it wont shock me if jin's gonna have his own someday too! :> https://t.co/0DchLhzlJr — star⁷ ? (@tearherpersona) August 13, 2022

"My grandfather runs a bee farm and they just harvested honey" ㅡ 220813, Kim Seokjin in his vlog pic.twitter.com/s32GFJecXx — bts quotes archive⁷ (@btsqtsarchive) August 13, 2022

jin: he runs a little farm why do i feel like he might be modest and maybe the kim family just runs a huge agricultural conglomerate like the strawberry farm of his uncle and now a bee farm by his grandfather — 詩 ? (@moondust613) August 13, 2022

Jin taking wine, and honey from his grandfather's bee farm to gift to Chef Lee. He is so sweet and considerate. — BTStani⁷ #아포방포 ⇆? (@btstanipk) August 13, 2022

jin's father is a ceo. his uncle owns a strawberry farm and his grandfather owns a bee farm. wow!✨??? bzzbzz#JinVLOG @BTS_twtpic.twitter.com/uoYC1JG1A9 — ⇄b⁷ in the box is a bad decision (@00xoxo613) August 13, 2022

BTS member Jin aka Kim Seokjin is supposed to be from a wealthy home. His entire family is into business. His dad is the CEO of a firm that supplies materials to Samsung. Many fans felt that he was being humble when he said that his family has a small farm. It is a treat to listen to them talk about home and family members, and Jin incorporated his grandpa in the vlog too!