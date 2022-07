ARMY has been eagerly waiting for BTS member Jin’s acting debut. Before joining the BTS, he actually studied acting, and while training for the K-pop band group, Jin was also dedicated to his acting studies. Well, he concentrated on his career in BTS, and showcased his acting skills in music videos and BTS WORLD. But, Jin’s fans want to watch him in a Korean film or a K-drama and ‘Actor Jin’ has been trending on social media. Well, Jin’s acting debut came into the news after actor Kim Nam-gil mentioned in one of his interviews about working with Jin. Also Read - Before Aquaman star Jason Momoa’s head-on collision with a biker, Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Aishwarya Rai and more stars met with near-fatal accidents

While talking to Cosmopolitan Korea, Kim Nam-gil opened up on working with young people and he took Jin’s name in it. ARMY thought that maybe Jin has worked in a film with Kim. The speculation of Jin making acting debut got fuelled up after the report of Jin attending the premiere of Emergency Declaration Came out. The movie stars Kim Nam-gil as one of the leads and ARMY thought that maybe Jin has a small part in it. Also Read - Imlie: What do you feel about Imlie aka Sumbul Touqeer roping in little Cheeni for her sting operations on the show? Vote Now

However, now finally, Jin has reacted to speculations of his acting debut. After watching the film, he took to Weverse and wrote, “I enjoyed watching the movie! Although I didn’t make an appearance [in the movie], thank you so much to all our ARMYs who came to cheer me on. Because of you I think I was able to loosen up a bit. ARMY I love you.” He also posted, “I’m working hard preparing with my main job as well so everyone, please just wait a little bit.” Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai twist: AbhiRa get romantic in a dance scene right out of a fairytale; but is it for real or a dream sequence? Wonder fans

Advertisement

Well, so it’s clear that Jin won’t be making his acting debut anytime soon. Meanwhile, ARMY is excited for BTS’ collab with Benny Blanco and Snoop Dog. Their track Bad Decisions will be out on 5th August 2022.