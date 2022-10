BTS member Jin performed The Astronaut with Coldplay in Argentina. He joined the band, which had a concert in Buenos Aires. The Astronaut, which is Jin's last solo before he enlists in the military is a farewell gift for ARMYs, for the time he is away from us. Jin will be enlisting by end of December or early January 2023. It is a known fact that Kim Seokjin is a huge fan of Coldplay. He loves songs like Viva La Vida and Fix You. It was he who always had a dream to do a song with Coldplay. Chris Martin gave the most beautiful welcome to Jin who sang The Astronaut live in front of a cheering crowd at the River Plate Stadium of Argentina.

Now, a video of the two waltzing has gone viral. Chris Martin has said that Jin is like his younger brother. In fact, he said that he looks at BTS as a group of younger brothers. He said that Jin had to go to the military as it was the rules, and he hoped everything would be fine for him there.

now i'm sobbing again seeing how much chris martin adores seokjin, look at them dancing waltz together ?#TheAstronaut #Jin @BTS_twtpic.twitter.com/ZWg7UvyOez — RV⟭⟬⁷⟬⟭ ?‍?The Astronaut ? (@lovehope_twt) October 31, 2022

Dakota Johnson, the girlfriend of Chris Martin began trending after the video went viral. Fans have been teasing Martin saying he looks totally whipped for Worldwide Handsome Jin. In fact, he always introduces him as WWH. ARMY saw how Jin had tears in his eyes when he jammed with Chris on The Astronaut. Though he was giggling, the tears were unmistakable. Jin said that he knew people were badmouthing him for delaying his enlistment in the military. He also gave all the reasons for the same. ARMYs have showered love on the eldest hyung of BTS.