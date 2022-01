BTS members Jin and J-Hope have appeared in a new Bangtan Bomb video, playing a customer and plant- shop owner, which has been released on Bangtan TV's YouTube channel. If the premise itself sounds funny, then wait till y'all see the actual clip because ARMY (that's what BTS fans the world over refer to themselves as) is in for a treat. Jin and J-Hope, who are like two peas in a pod within the BTS band, feed off each other's energy and styles to create something that's straight out of hilarious heaven. Don't take our word for it. Watch it below yourselves: Also Read - Blackpink: Lisa Manoban's Lalisa music video crosses 400 million views on YouTube — 5 records achieved by the Thai rapper [PICS]