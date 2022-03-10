BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook will be performing at the PTD concert at Seoul's Olympic Stadium today and we know, BTS ARMY, you are super excited. And just before the Seoul PTD on stage concert begins, clips from the stadium and the Bangtan Boys' rehearsals from the Seoul stadium are going viral. A clip featuring Taehyung, Jin, Jimin, Suga, J-Hope, RM and Jungkook rehearsing on their iconic number Black Swan is going viral on Twitter. ARMY is going berserk with excitement that BTS' setlist will include Black Swan as well. They have noted that BTS V is seen in a hat while Jin is sporting a ponytail. The boys are working very hard indeed. Check out the videos below: Also Read - BTS: Taehyung, Jimin, RM and Jin's heartwarming advise for K-ARMYs ahead of Seoul concert proves how much they love their fans

BollywoodLife Awards 2022 is here and VOTING lines are NOW OPEN. Vote for Most Popular Web Series below:



To Vote in other categories log on to awards.bollywoodlife.com Also Read - BTS: Birthday boy Suga’s THIS grand gesture is winning ARMY’s heart – deets inside

Black Swan is one of the most loved songs of BTS. ARMYs are also guessing the list of songs and sharing. It is said that Pied Piper, Go Go, Spring Day, Life Goes On, Butter, Dynamite and Permission To Dance can be a part of the performance list. Well, the excitement is heavy in the air already. Also Read - BTS: Suga aka Min Yoongi breaks the internet with Holly's new pictures on birthday; ARMYs cannot handle their cuteness

Coming to the Seoul PTD on stage concert, as per Kpop Herald, the BTS ARMY from across the globe have flocked outside shops and outlets selling BTS merchandise just before the concert. The ARMYs have started gathering around the Seoul Olympic Stadium and posing with the standees and banners. Check out the videos below:

Just hours before @BTS_twt's concert, fans from in and out of the country have flocked to the merchandise booth in Seoul to purchase some exclusive goodies! ? #PTD_KpopHerald #PTD_ON_STAGE_SEOUL pic.twitter.com/BmFErKRvon — KpopHerald (@Kpop_Herald) March 10, 2022

It's not even 1 pm here, but Seoul is already turning purple to greet @BTS_twt. What a historic moment! ? #PTD_KpopHerald #PTD_ON_STAGE_SEOUL pic.twitter.com/58Uk59BPHn — KpopHerald (@Kpop_Herald) March 10, 2022

Big Hit aka HYBE also dropped special messages from BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Taehyung, and Jungkook, ahead of the Seoul PTD concert. RM said that he is 'nervous yet calm'. Jin is getting the feels of their first concert at Jamsil Olympic Main Stadium. Suga expressed his excitement on performing in Seoul after two and a half years. J-Hope has the feeling as though he is performing for the first time in front of the fans. Jimin is nervous but wants to showcase all that they have prepared. V aka Kim Taehyung said that he wanted to perform in front of every ARMY. Jungkook doesn't want to disappoint the fans and hence he assured that they'll be giving their everything to the concert.