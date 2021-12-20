BTS keeps topping music charts the world over and winning awards by the dozen. Being a group though, they rarely get the distinction of individual honours. So, when it does happen, the moment would no doubt be doubly special for the BTS members as also ARMY (that's what BTS fans the world over refer to themselves as, and there's countless of them). Well said rare moment has now occurred for BTS member Jin who has topped the rankings for the 'December 2021 Boy Group Personal Brand Reputation' announced by the Korea Corporate Reputation Research Institute. Also Read - BTS gets nominated for ‘International Group of the Year’ at BRIT Awards 2022 for the second time in a row

The organisation made the announcement on Saturday, 18th December, publishing the statistics for all the popular K-Pop artists currently in demand, including Jin's band members, J-Hope, Jungkook, Jimin, Suga, V and RM. Jin surpassed everyone, with a brand index of 1011,1758, media index of 1,215,5419, communication index of 3,152,966, community index of 3,628939, brand reputation index of 9 million and a positive ratio analysis of 89.69%. For the uninitiated, let's just say that those are staggering numbers by any yardstick, with boring you with their nitty-gritty details. Check out the tweet below certifying Jin's numero uno ranking:

Jin of @BTS_twt '슈퍼 참치' (Super Tuna) Special Performance Video remains the #1 trending video in the music category on YouTube worldwide for 14 consecutive days pic.twitter.com/CxMArDE0rf — BTS⁷ YouTube (@btsyoutubedata) December 19, 2021

No sooner that the announcement was made than ARMY celebrated on twitter with congratulatory tweets pouring in across all quarters. Here's a small sample of said celebration for BTS' Jin...

Super Tuna by Jin is one of the Biggest most popular Korean exposure moments of this year. Seokjin just created such a hit song? pic.twitter.com/jd0Izrmos5 — ✨ (@UpdatesforBTS) December 18, 2021

Congratulations, Jin. Keep up the good work.