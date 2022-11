Ever since BTS Jin came out with The Astronaut, all eyes have been on its performance on the Billboard charts. Well, it looks like BTS member Jin has secured the biggest debut for a Korean soloist on the Billboard Global 200 History. He is on the tenth place. ARMYs are in celebratory mood. The report of Billboard Hot 100 will be out tomorrow. This position on the charts should give them hopes that his debut on that chart will be good too. The Astronaut is a collaboration between BTS Jin and Coldplay. The Awake and Epiphany singer performed the song live in Buenos Aires, Argentina in the River Plate Stadium.

Well, BTS Jin has beaten his own band member and Golden Maknae Jeon Jungkook. His song Left and Right had also done very well on the Billboard Global charts. What made BTS Jin's achievement extra special is the fact that he was up against Taylor Swift and Rihanna. Both these music icons released albums on the same day as BTS Jin. Taylor Swift is reigning over the Billboard charts as it is expected. Her latest albums has come in a number of versions. BTS ARMY is congratulating Jin on his terrific achievement.

CONGRATULATIONS JIN! Even w bulk of promotion delayed beyond the 1st tracking wk, we’ve achieved so much! Thank you ARMY thank you new listeners ? pic.twitter.com/WUVRdoIIIn — Nadia Astronaut Wife ??‍?? (@JinWhoa) November 8, 2022

.@BTS_twt JIN's "The Astronaut" is the first korean song by a korean male soloist to enter the Top 10 of the Billboard Global 200 chart. — chart data (@chartdata_twt) November 8, 2022

The Billboard Global Excl. U.S. top 10 (chart dated Nov. 12, 2022) — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) November 8, 2022

Jin has applied for the cancellation of his postponement application for military enlistment in Korea. He had said that he did not wish to enlist in the winters but stayed back due to the members who wanted to do the Yet To Come concert in Busan together. Fans are sentimental and emotional knowing that he will be soon away for almost two years.