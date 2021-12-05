BTS' Jin birthday recap: Fans' celebrations from Peru, Moscow, is testimony of the immense love for the band's eldest hyung — view pics and videos

BTS Jin celebrated his birthday over a couple of days due to the time zone effect. The eldest hyung of BTS has turned 30 as per Korean age. Jin thanked ARMYs for the wonderful projects at the SoFi stadium. He said he was touched to know that the fans made handmade moons for him over the days. Jin also revealed that he was not sure if he could do something of that sort for someone he loved. He said that he was moved but did not cry as he did not wish to get too emotional at the start of the show. Jin said he loved the surprises given by fans. Also Read - BTS' Jin gives a return gift to ARMY with a song called Super Tuna - A bop expressing the birthday boy's love for fishing

On Weverse, he showed pics of him fishing in Los Angeles. He went out on sea in a boat and caught 20 yellowtails. He has given ARMY a new song, Super Tuna and it is already picking up on TikTok. Fans all over the world celebrated his birthday. Here is a look at some of the best videos and clips... Also Read - Happy Birthday Worldwide Handsome Jin: Jojo Wright surprises BTS member with a cake on stage of Jingle Ball [VIDEOS]

Jin fans in Peru light up the capital of Lima

The Magic Water Circuit in Lima is the largest water fountain park in the world with 13 fountains. It has lights, music and other elements. Look at this beautiful video. Also Read - Happy birthday Jin: From Param Sundari to Sadi Gali - Fan edits of BTS' Worldwide Handsome on Bollywood songs will make you pray for his quick visit to India

En Perú ya es 4 de diciembre, es el cumpleaños de seokjin así que apreciemos esta proyección audiovisual en el Circuito mágico del agua en Lima, por su cumpleaños QUE HERMOSO#HappyJinDay #HappyBirthdayJin#SEOKJIN @BTS_twt

pic.twitter.com/CDqtTKft0L — Angie⁷ (@Young_ForeverJM) December 4, 2021

Moscow's Ostankino TV had a birthday ad for him

Designed by Nikolai Nikitin, Moscow's Ostankino Tower is the tallest free standing structure in Europe. It is the tallest structure in Europe for over 50 years. Take a look at this video...

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Останкинская телебашня (@ostankino_tvtower)

We have already received the first video with congratulations for #SEOKJIN on the Ostankino TV Tower!? ⛈️Unfortunately, the weather is unfavorable today, but later we will publish a professional video. #HAPPYJINDAY pic.twitter.com/yOf7FDUEi7 — BTSforia CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States) (@BTSforia_OT7) December 3, 2021

Army from Yekaterinburg also share with us a video with congratulations for #SEOKJIN ? ✨Later we will also publish a professional video. #HAPPYJINDAY pic.twitter.com/qKKAnMakF9 — BTSforia CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States) (@BTSforia_OT7) December 3, 2021

And here is a video of #SEOKJIN congratulats at the Luzhniki Stadium!? A professional video will also be published later??#HappyBirthdayJin #HappyJinDay pic.twitter.com/obdkYXcPy0 — BTSforia CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States) (@BTSforia_OT7) December 3, 2021

There was a celebration at Russia's Luznihki stadium too for the birthday boy.

In the far-off land of Paraguay

Latin American ARMY puts ads in Paraguay's capital city Asuncion. The ads are close to the President's house.

✨JIN BIRTHDAY PROJECT AD✨ ¡Pantalla gigante para celebrar el cumpleaños de #SEOKJIN en Paraguay Billboard Led Ad celebrating Jin's birthday steps from the Presidential House of Paraguay#HappyBirthdayJin #LightToOurAbyss #OurPreciousFlowerJin #ForeverYoursJin @SeokjinGlobal pic.twitter.com/nL2sbtpctY — BTS PARAGUAY DATA ?? #PTD_ON_STAGE_LA (@btspydata) December 3, 2021

Seoul's bus system gets Jin's touch

The China fan base got his ads made for the buses in Seoul. There were LED ads in and around HYBE Building too.

Japan loves Kim Seokjin

Cities like Tokyo, Osaka and others celebrate birthdays of all BTS members. Here is a LED ad for Jin.

Birthday's seokjin ad in Japan at the Shin - Okubo Billboard in Shinjuku Tokyo ??#SEOKJIN pic.twitter.com/q3NJdTSE8b — Kisah Kasih (@amandasyk_) November 30, 2021

Ads in Ukraine

Even Ukraine that has a huge fan following of BTS posted ads near malls. Check them out...

We can see that fans all over the world did not spare money or effort to wish Kim Seokjin on his birthday. It was truly a very memorable celebration for him. We wish him the best!