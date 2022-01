BTS member Jin is winning hearts by being a Strawberry delivery man. It was recently that his brother revealed that Jin personally delivered strawberries to his house as his pregnant wife was craving for the same. Now, it has been revealed that Jin delivered a box of strawberries to his personal trainer. The K-pop boy band member is doing all to promote strawberries from his uncle's farm and ARMY is totally in love with him. They have now termed him as Strawberry Captain and are calling Jin the kindest soul on planet. Check out a few tweets below: Also Read - BTS leader RM had a PRICELESS reaction when a fan proposed to him with a giant ring - view adorable throwback pic

JIN MY STRAWBERRY DADDY ? pic.twitter.com/JQPpl8mBHZ — jimin deprived emo depressed human?❣ (@agustdpixie) January 25, 2022

jin holding up the strawberry economy in sk one delivery at a time — sona⁷ (@rkiveofmylife) January 25, 2022

it is like jin won strawberry lottery & is distributing his wealth… so wholesome ?? https://t.co/dvnWxyrkkl — a remedy a melody⁷ (@aremedyamelody) January 25, 2022

Wow! @BTS_twt Even the strawberries are as good looking as the special delivery guy! #BTS_Butter #BTS Jin — rox (@babyahmi28) January 25, 2022

Jin is a strawberry angel — MoonChild (@SosiawatiBelika) January 25, 2022