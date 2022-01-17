BTS' Jin aka Kim Seokjin is winning hearts all across with strawberries! Jin gave strawberries to his pregnant sister-in-law as well. You read that right. The eldest BTS member had recently visited his strawberry farm. He not just visited it but also bought them for all the people he loves. From what we understand, Jin bought strawberries for all the members, his family and friends. It all began with J-Hope's comment on Jin's post. J-Hope asked Jin he went to the farm without him and Jin asked him to come and get the strawberries. And then followed the strawberry gifting session. Jin's brother who is on Instagram with the tag Kim Butter Daddy revealed that his wife, who is pregnant had been asking for strawberries. And Jin personally delivered it for her. Also Read - BTS X 7 Fates Chakho: ARMY can't keep calm as HYBE announce the release date of Suga and Jungkook's song
Kim Seokjin's brother Kim Seok-Joong, shared the pictures of strawberries on his Instagram handle and wrote that his wife wanted to eat strawberries and Jin had them delivered. That's not it, Ji's sister-in-law also shared the picture of strawberries on her gram. She enjoyed eating them. Check out their posts below: Also Read - BTS Reunion: As RM, Jin, J-Hope, Jungkook and others get back together, ARMY demands OT7 Selca – view tweets
That's not it, Jin also delivered the strawberries to his good friend Chef Yeon Bok Lee. The chef penned a thank you note for Jin and revealed the whole incident. Chef Lee said that it was late in the night around 10:00 PM and he received a call from Jin. He asked him his whereabouts and said that he has some strawberries which he will be delivering soon. He dropped by and gave them the strawberries and promised to call him later. The Chef was really impressed with his down-to-earth personality. Check out his post here:
ARMYs are falling in love with Mr Worlwide Handsome all over again. Check out their tweets here:
Meanwhile, the Bangtan Boys recently had a reunion it seems. They enjoyed some fried Fish with Super Tuna mix. ARMYs had been asking for a group selca since BTS Reunion happened.
