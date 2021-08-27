BTS: Jin drops TRUTH BOMBS on how the band overcame the 2018 disbandment plans in latest Billboard interview; says, 'Screw the agency, screw everything'

BTS' latest interview with Billboard magazine is making headlines. BTS ARMY and many fans have slammed the publication for an interview that allegedly reeks of xenophobia. In the interview, BTS has spoken about their struggle. As we know, the band admitted that in 2018 they thought of disbanding. The band had been struggling with issues like burnout, mental and emotional exhaustion and somehow did not get the recognition they had hoped for. This left people very frustrated. In the latest Billboard interview, Jin has spoken about how important it is for an agency to prioritise their artists' passion, creativity and overall well-being. Also Read - BTS ARMY furious over Billboard as they question leader RM about fans manipulating charts; trend 'Billboard apologize to BTS' on Twitter
He told the magazine, "We were promised by the agency that they would pull out all the stops for supporting our passion for performing. I think they did keep that promise. We ended up telling each other that because we worked so hard up to that point, let’s see how far we can go." It is obvious that after 7 years of struggle from their pre-debut days they did not wish to give it all up. And their motivation was ARMY and the faith they had in each other as brothers. He said, "I don’t know if I should say this, but [we said], ‘Screw the agency, screw everything. Let’s just put our faith in the members and the fans and start again." Also Read - BTS member V shares a hilarious and scary encounter with a ghost – here’s what happened next
Fans are praising Jin for his honesty and straightforwardness. This is how they reacted on Twitter... Also Read - Trending Hollywood news today: Missy Elliot responds to ARMY's demand of BTS collab, Kim Kardashian to not drop 'West' from her name post divorce and more
We can see that ARMY and Jin fans are impressed. It is a fact that he being the eldest hyung cares immensely for his younger brothers. Jin is their emotional pillar. BTS' Butter remix from Megan Thee Stallion is out now!
