BTS ARMY is dedicated towards giving Jin a grand send-off to the military. As we know, the eldest hyung of BTS will be enlisting soon. Before that, he will do a live performance in Argentina. Yes, he will be performing with his fave band and singer Chris Martin. The song is his new solo, The Astronaut. The music video of the song has also piqued interest. We can see Jin going into space with what looks like a dog. Chris Martin has said that when Jin spoke about going away from fans, it felt so deep and emotional, that he was inspired to write the song.

Tonight, Abyss and Super Tuna have been released on Spotify today by Big Hit Music. Well, the three songs are in the top 10 of India's iTunes chart. The banger Super Tuna is at the top. It has beaten Brahmastra's Kesariya and Kantara's Varaha Roopam. Fans are thrilled to see this. Indian BTS fans will remember the Tattad Tattad edit on Super Tuna too which went viral even in Korea. Take a look at the tweets....

“Drumroll ?” SUPER TUNA has reached #1 on India iTunes ??? TONIGHT is at #8

ABYSS is at #9

Making all 3 releases enter Top 10 ? Thankyou To everyone who helped ?#TheAstronaut #JIN #방탄소년단진 #Supertuna_Jin pic.twitter.com/QZHsRxDpxG — SEOK진 ?? INDIA ?‍?THE ASTRONAUT IS COMING ? (@seokjin_india_) October 21, 2022

While BTS songs are known to chart all over, it is not very easy in India. BTS fans from India bring in huge numbers on YouTube and now Spotify but there is still a lot to do. But this time, all global fan bases have united for Jin.