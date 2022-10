BTS has a huge fan base in India. It is a known fact that Desi ARMY loves to set records for BTS on YouTube. Given the fact that Indians love to listen to YouTube, the max records are set on the platform. Well, Jin gave us a soulful parting gift with the song, The Astronaut, which he performed in Argentina along with Coldplay. The song has been written by Chris Martin and him. The Astronaut is about finding the right people brings in meaning to your life. The video of The Astronaut has been praised too. In Argentina, Chris Martin and the band played for Jin.

Well, Indian BTS fans have given Jin a debut of 2.67 million views on YouTube on day one. It is the biggest for a Korean soloist. He has beaten Jungkook and Charlie Puth's Left and Right which got 2.59 million views. It is huge given that Jungkook is the most popular Korean celebrity in India. In fact, India has overtaken Japan as the nation which saw max BTS songs on YouTube in the week of October 21-28. India has also given the biggest debut for Jin on YouTube on day one. It has overtaken Indonesia and the US by over a million. Take a look at the figures below...

For the first time ever India was the #1 country streaming BTS from 21st-28th October surpassed Japan!!!!!

The Astronaut Top Countries YT debut:

#1 India- 2.67M

#2 Indonesia- 1.58M

#3 USA- 1.36M

#4 Japan- 1.34M

#5 Mexico- 1.29M

#6 SK- 984k

#7 Philippines-928k

#8 Brazil-707k

#9 Vietnam-516k

#10 Thailand-505k

#11 Russia-486k

#12 Peru-393k

#13 Argentina-346k

#14 Turkey/Bangladesh-318k

BTS soloists debut on Youtube India 2022:

The Astronaut - 2.67M

Left and Right - 2.59M

More - 1.96M

Bad Decisions - 1.72M

Arson - 1.34M

Rush Hour - 590k

The listening party of The Astronaut on the Stationhead has been postponed due to the tragedy in Seoul, Korea. Jin is yet to return to Korea from Argentina.