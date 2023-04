BTS ARMY is going through a tough time. After Jin aka Kim Seokjin left for the military in December, it is J-Hope who is now gone. The sunshine of BTS will be back in October 2024. BTS fans aka ARMY today got the Bangtan Bomb. We can see that all the BTS members got together to say good-bye to J-Hope/ Jung Hoseok who is gearing up for life as a military man. The day was a cloudy one as it rained a lot in and around Seoul. J-Hope aka Jung Hoseok left dressed simply in a black tee and black trousers. Also Read - BTS: Taehyung conducts live, complains about 'Yoongi Marry Me' 'TMI' kinda comments; asks ARMY to upgrade their questions

EMOTIONAL SEND OFF FOR J-HOPE OF BTS

ARMY are heartbroken after seeing the video. We can see RM aka Kim Namjoon wiping his tears. He tells Hobi that he is sad that he is going. It seems RM drank the night before. Yoongi aka SUGA is also looking forlorn. It looks like he too is with a heavy heart. In the pics, we have seen Jin aka Kim Seokjin who is now a training instructor. But he is not there in the video. It seems the military does not allow it. People who are in the military are not allowed to make money when they are in service. Given that BTS makes money from YouTube maybe they did not show Jin. Take a look at the video... Also Read - BTS REUNITES on a rainy day to bid farewell to J-Hope as he enlists in Military; Jin shows up in uniform - ARMY is weeping [VIEW TWEETS]



ARMY is upset and has called the military establishment stupid for not letting Jin aka Kim Seokjin come in the video. The only consoling factor is that they can hear his voice. Also Read - BTS' J-Hope flaunts buzz cut ahead of enlistment; Jimin posts a picture with Hobi hyung as ARMY gears up to say goodbye

A post shared by 김태형 taehyung⁷ ? (@taetaebooo)

NAMJOON'S TEARS LEAVES BTS FANS DISTRAUGHT

Fans of BTS are upset seeing Namjoon aka RM in tears. It is known that J-Hope and he are besties. Namseok are born in the same year. Hobi is like the second leader of the team. He has been pillar of support for RM aka Namjoon. Take a look at the tweets...

namjoon was crying oh my god my heart just shattered. they took his best friend away. pic.twitter.com/CPSPEIBQ9K — rkive (@joooniehq) April 19, 2023

i can’t bear to see him breaking down. i am actually sobbing now. seeing namjoon crying is rare,,, oh this is actually heartbreaking i can’t do this anymore. — rkive (@joooniehq) April 19, 2023

Taking away Namjoons Jin hyung and now his Hoba ?? Lmao that man is definitely the next to leave he has had enough of the taking? — Preshy⁷? (ROAD TO D-DAY) (@tanniestater) April 19, 2023

Well, fans have to do this five more times. The last person to enlist would be Jungkook in all probability or Kim Taehyung.