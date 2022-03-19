BTS is one of the most favourite K-pop bands. They have a huge fan following across the globe and ARMYs (fans of BTS) go berserk even with a small update about their favourite band member. Recently, Big Hit Music shared a statement about Jin’s left index finger injury and they revealed that he underwent surgery for the same on Friday (18). The statement also read that he was discharged from the hospital on Saturday (19) morning. Fans of Jin have been tweeting get well soon messages on social media. Also Read - BTS: Jungkook leaves ARMY shook as he activates his flirt mode in a Q and A session on Instagram; fans say, 'He's not a baby anymore'

The statement read, "Hello. This is Big Hit Music. We would like to provide you with some information regarding BTS member Jin's finger injury. Jin injured his left index finger during his daily activities and visited the emergency room at a hospital nearby for examination and treatment on Friday, March 18. He consulted doctors and was told he required surgery as the tendons in the finger had been partially damaged. He underwent surgery to repair the extensor in his left index finger on the afternoon of Friday, March 18." Also Read - Hollywood News Weekly Rewind: Jungkook and V's dance on Brown Munde and Kehndi Hundi goes viral, Kanye West’s Instagram account temporarily suspended and more

"The surgery went well according to the doctors. Jin was discharged from the hospital on the morning of Saturday, March 19, and has been resting. He will wear a cast for the time being for stabilization and a speedy recovery. Jin will focus on rest and treatment to fully recover from the injury and resume his activities in good health. We will continue to provide support for the rapid recovery of Jin, placing our highest priority on the health and safety of our artists. Thank you,” the statement further read. Also Read - BTS: Butter, BE, Map of the Soul and other current bestselling albums of the K-Pop band REVEALED

Check out the tweets of Jin’s fans here…

Get well soon Jin! Praying for your fastest Recovery♡ #GetWellSoonJin pic.twitter.com/gLN5AXdpNv — JIMIN INDIA?? || JIMIN OST ? (@JIMIN_INDIA_) March 19, 2022

I was busy all day and now full of worry as I checked the news ?. Fast recovery for Jin, please, Lord ??. GET WELL SOON JIN Listen to #Yours_Jin the best OST of 2021 and #SuperTuna_Jin the global viral hit song by #BTSJIN #방탄소년단진 of @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/s6YIO8F9jj — moonseokjinized •ᴗ• (@moonseokjinized) March 19, 2022