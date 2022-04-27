All of the BTS members – RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook – enjoy global success and fan following. They have been ruling hearts and charts with their music, goofy charm, good looks and more. RM, J-Hope and Suga make for the rap line whereas Jin, Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook make for the vocal line of BTS. Each member of BTS has a distinct texture to their voice. And today, we will be talking about BTS' vocal line only. ARMY, we keep sharing BTS X Bollywood edits with y'all and you guys have seen how good the boys look in them. Also, they are very accommodating with language and eager to learn and explore music. So, we thought of asking y'all a question about which members' vocals are ready for a Desi song? Firstly, let's get to know Jin, Jimin, V and JK's vocals... Also Read - Before BTS' Jimin, Blackpink's Jennie, Ateez, EXO's Baekhyun and more K-Pop idols faced SCARY privacy breaches – check SHOCKING deets

Jin aka Kim Seokjin

The worldwide handsome member of BTS, Jin aka Kim Seokjin, has powerful vocals. He can switch from bass to high notes quite easily. Jin's voice type is a natural tenor. He has a vocal range of Bb2 - B5 (Quora). However, he can go up to A4. Jin's falsettos always give goosebumps to anyone listening. He even managed to surprise an established record producer with his high notes in Crystal Snow. His wide range of vocals can be heard in songs such as Dionysus, Pied Piper, Moon, Epiphany and more.

Jimin aka Park Jimin

Chim Chim or Baby Mochi, Jimin aka Park Jimin is one of the most amazing singers of BTS. He has a vocal range of Bb2 - B5 (Quora) and can peak up as well. His voice type is counter tenor. He has great control over his vocals. Jimin's falsettos are great too! He has a kinda thin voice but can go heavy on bass when being throaty. It's always pleasant to hear Jimin's vocals and his recent release With You is proof of that. Jimin also has a wide range of vocals. His vocal prowess can be heard in songs such as Lie, Filter, Louder Than Bombs, Baepsae, Blood Sweat & Tears, Fake Love, Black Swan and Boy With Luv to name a few.

V aka Kim Taehyung

Taehyung has a baritone voice and is apparently the only K-pop idol with such a voice. Taetae's vocal range as per a page on Quora is Eb2 - C6. His bases are smooth and he can transcend to Falsettos quite easily. His low tones are quite unique and wide. Taehyung has surprised ARMYs with songs such as Boy In Luv, Home, Idol, Mike Drop, Truth Untold, Blue & Grey, and Your Eyes Tell to name a few. He usually sings in his comfort range as he doesn't want to stress his vocals and put too much tension on his throat.

Jungkook aka Jeon Jungkook

The Golden Maknae of BTS is known to be good at everything. He is also best at adlibs and harmonizing. Be it at events or at concerts, Jungkook always shocks everyone with his harmonies. JK has a vocal range of G2 - Bb5 as per an article in Quora. He is a pure tenor vocal type. Jungkook's adlibs in In The Soop's title track, Butter, Dynamite are some of the examples. His harmonies in Spring Day, Just One Day, Film Out, Make It Right, So What, Outro: Wings House of Cards and more are spectacular. Jungkook is very powerful vocals and he holds you till the end. His solos are sheer delight for the ears.

So, a wide and unique range of vocals and qualities. Which fits the bill for Desi music? Vote below:

Meanwhile, BTS boys just dropped the album date and have disappeared. A new era for BTS begins on 10th June 2022 and ARMYs are helluva excited.