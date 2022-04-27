BTS: Jin, Jimin, Taehyung or Jungkook – which member from the vocal line fits the bill to sing a Desi number? ARMY, vote now

BTS' vocal line is very mellifluous indeed. It consists of Jin, Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook. The boys are quite popular in India so, Desi BTS ARMY, we thought of asking y'all who do you think is ready for a Desi number in India? Vote below...