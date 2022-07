Korean boy band BTS is world famous. And the oldest member of the group Kim Seokjin aka Jin is also owns the tag of Worldwide Handsome. Talking about Jin, he recently attended the VIP premiere of Emergency Declaration starring Kim Nam Gil, Song Kang Ho, Lee Byung Hun, Jeon Do Yeon. He appeared wearing a lemon yellow sweater with black pants and he looked pretty cute and handsome at the same time. As his videos hit the internet, ARMY noticed that he was pretty nervous before and after taking the stage. There are several videos that show that he was the Main Event of the evening as the crowd erupted in loud cheer as he took up the stage. Check out a few tweets below: Also Read - BTS: J-Hope's smooth heart gesture while adjusting face mask wins ARMY's hearts; fans gear up for Lollapalooza [View Tweets]

After the long time he attend solo schedule, that must he felt so nervous.

Seokjinah you did a great job.

BTS' Jin making his acting debut?

BTS' Jin making his acting debut?

Recently, there were rumours doing the rounds that BTS member Jin is going to make his acting debut soon. ARMY started speculating the same after Kim Nam Gil made a shocking revelation in an interview with Cosmopolitan. He stated that he has worked with Seokjin in the past and that led to questions.