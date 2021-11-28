BTS: Jin leaves Silk Sonic singer Anderson Paak's wife fangirling in front of her husband; Jungkook's reaction is priceless – watch video

BTS made a crowd of over 70K swoon like crazy at the first Permission To Dance concert held in Los Angeles. Celebs like Silk Sonic rapper Anderson Paak, Tetris and Lizzo were also there. It is a known fact that Anderson Paak's son is a huge fan of BTS. The boys also adore the musician who is a part of Silk Sonic with Bruno Mars. Given the fact that his son is a such a huge fan of the boys, he had to bring him along. The little fellow looked rather shy finally meeting his biases face-to-face. But the best video doing the rounds is of that of Jin aka Kim Seokjin and Jaylyn Chang, the wife of Anderson.

We know that Jin is WWH, and has a tremendous fan following with the ladies. Jaylyn Chang made sure that she had a solo pic clicked with Jin. The lady took the chance and posed holding Jin's hands and resting her head lightly on his shoulder. We do not blame her. She got a chance and made full use of it. We did do it ourselves! Jin looked a little flustered. Jungkook who does not miss a chance to tease his hyungs said that Jin's face has turned red. On hearing that, Jin said that she was a married woman so he felt a little awkward, especially with her husband being in front of them.

? shes a married person so..

?? its okay, its okay pic.twitter.com/Oh4vBc99TN — 윤서⁷ (@btsinthemoment) November 28, 2021

But Anderson was cool about it and said it was alright. BTS member SUGA also met him a couple of days back. A picture is doing the rounds on social media. We can see them posing at a restaurant. It seems Anderson Paak treated him to some fine wine. The boys are surely living it up in the US.

Yoongi met Anderson Paak the other day and now finally his son met @BTS_twt ? pic.twitter.com/9mjuWWx0t7 — Malvi⁷ ᴹʸ ᵁᴺᴵⱽᴱᴿˢᴱ?? ⟭⟬ARMY AR⟬⟭??? (@MalviG17) November 28, 2021

It seems an announcement is happening tomorrow at a press conference. BTS fans are hoping for a world tour this year. Jungkook, Jimin and Namjoon are all trending with over million tweets after burning the stage today.