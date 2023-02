Who isn't a fan of the Korean boy band BTS? The septet is loved and how. Consisting of J-Hope, Jin, Suga, V, RM, Jungkook and Jimin - BTS has its fan following spread across the globe. Currently, the band is on a sabbatical of sorts as everyone is concentrating on their individual careers. Jin got himself enrolled in the military to serve. While he is away from the rest, he made sure to make a brief return to Instagram to wish J-Hope on his birthday. Of course, BTS fans known as ARMY are over the moon with this activity. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Kartik Aaryan's Shehzada gets mixed reviews, Karan Kundrra to marry Tejasswi Prakash in March 2023 and more

On Instagram, on a post made by J-Hope on February 10, Jin commented and wished him a very happy birthday. Not just fans, even V replied to the comment made by Jin. BTS ARMY is stating that J-Hope got his best birthday gift from Jin who is away yet connected. Also Read - BTS: J-Hope aka Jung Hoseok cuts cake with fans on birthday live; reveals how Kim Seokjin aka Jin would always wish him

Entertainment News: Check out how BTS ARMY reacted to the post:

Hobi got his Jin hyung birthday greeting on IG ?? pic.twitter.com/gIjSfS7NOx — nuri ? நூரி || HAPPY HOBI DAY (@funnyjimin1) February 18, 2023

NO WAY JIN IS ON INSTA SAYING HAPPY BDAY TO HOBI AWWWWWW ???????? pic.twitter.com/3ujdKg3fos — nessa ? hobi ☽⁷ (@nessapjm) February 18, 2023

“ our jin hyung he always message me happy birthday jwehope” “jwehope , happy birthday” IM CRYING 2SEOK pic.twitter.com/mRrNPBjvv5 — MAYCEE ⁷ ( fan account ) hobi day ? (@seokjinmylabsss) February 18, 2023

taejin commented on hobi’s recent ig post!! ?? ?: jwehope happy birthday

?: @/jin happy birthday jwehope ? pic.twitter.com/4J4VDNte9C — hourly vminkook ʚїɞ (@hourlyvmk) February 18, 2023

On his birthday, J-Hope had conducted a live interaction session with his fans. He spoke and Jin and wondered what he was upto. He revealed that on his birthday, Jin would always message him and wish. Well, this year too, he got a message from his dearest Jin. His wish came true. Also Read - BTS: Kim Namjoon aka RM makes 'HICKEY' trend on Twitter as ARMY gets curious about a mark on his neck [Read Tweets]

Check out J-Hope's video below talking about Jin.

Hobi was missing Seokjin and was saying "I wonder what Jin Hyung is doing. I wonder if he is doing well. Jin Hyung always texted on my birthday, saying, “Happy Birthday j-hope!” and he really came home for him pic.twitter.com/EKjAn20Oxm — Seokjinism - THE ASTRONAUT JIN ?‍? (@seokjinism1) February 18, 2023

Meanwhile, J-Hope is also in the news as his documentary 'j-hope IN THE BOX' made it to Disney+Hotstar.