Bangtan Boys are currently in LA enjoying their overseas schedule and some time off after their Permission To Dance on stage concert. Just yesterday, it was BTS member Jin aka Kim Seokjin's birthday and Mr Worldwide Handsome wanted to give ARMY a return gift for surprising him during the concert and again at iHeart Radio Jingle Ball. And so, during his birthday VLive yesterday, Jin gave a special written gift to ARMY, a bop called Super Tuna. The song resonates with Jin's love for fishing. Jin's moves and the song are super adorable and super catchy. In case you missed out on the goofy video, watch it here:

Meanwhile, ARMY got creative and came up with its own version featuring Bollywood's energy machine, . Yes, you read that right. ARMY has edited Jin's Super Tuna with Ranveer Singh's Tattad Tattad. And the result is hilarious. Ranveer Singh's moves are in perfect sync with the beats of Super Tuna which makes it more fun to watch. Have a dekko the video below:

For those not in the know, Ranveer is like Jin in some ways. They both just love such mad stuff. Their energies are kinda alike on stage as they both would go to any extent to entertain their fans. Talking about the video, ARMY has a super reaction on seeing Ranveer groove to Super Tuna song. Check out some of the ARMYs' reactions here:

To whoever made this, I LOVE YOUR SEXY BRAIN ?? pic.twitter.com/OqIaQ1OWaR — Amara Ferdous (HAPPY JIN DAY??) (@amara_ferdous) December 5, 2021

E-s-p-e-c-t-a-c-u-l-a-r el que hizo ésto es un Einstein ???????? Se imaginan si Jin lo ve ? — 카리나 ? (KaruLeeArmy7) ??? (@KarunchyLee) December 5, 2021

This is so funny omgggg? — diksha? JIN DAY (@ggukvgin) December 5, 2021

This is so wholesome ?? — ????? ⁷ (@Mistidas2000) December 5, 2021

So nice please can you send me ?? — KØØKÍÊ (@smilling231) December 5, 2021

Meanwhile, talking about Jin's birthday, ARMY gave the eldest BTS member a surprise on the last day of their concert at the SoFi Stadium. They had special heart cutouts with Jin written in Hangul and also moon covers for ARMY Bomb in place to express their love for Jin. Worldwide Handsome Jin over overwhelmed with ARMY's gesture. He almost cried. When BTS made an appearance on Jojo Wright's Jingle Ball, the host and ARMY yet again surprised him with a three-tier cake and a birthday song.

Coming back to Ranveer Singh's video, it's EPIC!