BTS: Jin puts birthday boy, former CEO Bang PD, on speaker without his permission during his VLive, proving that rules don't apply for Jin Hit Entertainment

BTS' Kim Seokjin/Jin is the goofball of the septet. Whether it is legendary Dad jokes or #EatJin, he knows how to have ARMY's attention. Yesterday, he did a live with fans just after the BTS Zoom meeting. Only 200 people could attend the meet so many felt he did this for other fans who felt bad about missing out. During his live, he hinted about a collaboration with an foreign artiste, and fans feel it is Coldplay. He did a small #EatJin session sipping on decaf coffee and munching egg tarts. But what was most memorable was how he wished former Big Hit CEO Bang PD. Hitman Bang turned 49 yesterday. Also Read - BTS: As Bang PD resigns as CEO of HYBE, here's to the times when he went an extra mile and showered his love on the septet

He called up the former top boss during his VLive and put him on speaker without informing him that he had done so. After wishing him and asking him about his plans, he said that the speaker was on, and asked him if it was ok. He mentioned that Jin did not take permission in the first place. Jin was totally cool and asked him why did he sleep so early on his birthday. He said he had a long day today and needed to be up. Jin said he did like to come over to his place for a drink. As we know, Bang PD and Jin share a warm equation. After Butter's success, he cooked dishes made with butter for Jin. He has said that Jin's consistent personality has impressed him the most.

ARMY was surprised to see the comfort level between the two. The boys love him a lot as he respects their views as artistes, and does not treat them like products.