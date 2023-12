BTS members are now all in the military. While RM and V enlisted on December 11, 2023 while Jungkook and Jimin went into the military on December 12. The two seniors Jin and J-Hope who are now serving had come to see them off. In fact, the two made use of their vacations to come and see off the Maknaes and RM, the leader. SUGA aka Min Yoongi who is now doing work as a public servant also came there. Jin took to Weverse to share his pic with Jimin and Jungkook. He wrote that he felt he would be strong but the tears came automatically to his eyes. Jin is the eldest of BTS and began his service at end of 2022. He will be back in June 2025. Also Read - BTS: RM, Jungkook, V and Jimin are a bundle of emotions as they bid ARMYs a final good-bye before joining the military

?’s instagram

thought it was going to be funny.. but my tearsㅠㅠ pic.twitter.com/KGQyuqI49a — haruharu? (slow) (@haruharu_w_bts) December 14, 2023

BTS fans known as ARMY have become emotional after seeing this post. They feel though he is seasoned he is feeling the same as millions of fans the world over. They wrote that even they're super emotional that BTS will be away for a year and a half. Take a look at some of the reactions.... Also Read - BTS: Jungkook fans get emotional after his brother shares a candid picture with a poignant message

im in tears too.... — jk.97 (@jeonIves) December 14, 2023

i’m so miserable ? — golden⋆ (@archiveforJK) December 14, 2023

Oh no pls I just time travelled to the old days...don't make me sad again ㅜㅜ — Uturi⁷?‍♀️ (@aswhalien_0613) December 14, 2023

I thought I cried all my tears but no Seokjin got me going again??

Jin sending his babies Jungkook & Jimin off he felt it ??? — Dani?@InASubBubble (@InASubBubble) December 14, 2023

My baby is going through it too ? — BieberBTS⁷ || STAND BY ²⁰²⁵ || (@justin_arra_BTS) December 14, 2023

Jungkook and Jimin have gone in with a buddy programme. The two will be at the same camp with Jin. The eldest hyung of BTS is doing really well in the military. Kim Seokjin will be the last member of BTS to come out with an album. BTS has gala plans for a comeback. The Bangtan Boys are hoping to do an extensive World Tour once they're back. Also Read - BTS: RM and V enlist for the military; Top 11 pics from their farewell that will make you emotional