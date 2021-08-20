BTS: Jin reveals that RM and his dad are BFFs and their friendship is as adorable as #Namjin's

BTS fans got the sad news that the Big Hit Music has cancelled the Map Of The Soul concert due to the pandemic. But the members are keeping ARMY is good spirits by doing VLives, posting stuff on Weverse and so on. Yesterday, RM aka Kim Namjoon and Jin did a VLive together. They were seen eating together and also played with BT21 characters. The two read out some comments of fans towards the end. They made a number of confessions including what they will gift Taehyung when a fan asked them to get her married to Taehyung. Also Read - BigHit Music announces the cancellation of 'BTS MAP OF THE SOUL' tour due to the pandemic crisis – deets inside

During the course of the live, Jin revealed that RM and his dad are BFFs. It seems they spend a lot of time together as much as their sons do together. Jin said that they meet for 360 days in a year. Now, this is so endearing. The friendship between the two BTS hyungs is so cute but now we know who are the original Bangtan Papas. In fact, RM had revealed that their parents attended BangBangCon 2020 together. As we know, RM and Jin had bought apartments in the same luxury complex. After the success of the Map Of The Soul: 7 he bought a home at Hannam the Hill, which is located at Hannam-dong. Jin already owned a couple of flats in that building. It seems RM had spent 4.9 billion won (USD 4 million) to buy that place. Fans also went gaga knowing about this wholesome relationship between the two parents.

We can understand that the parents must have bonded now that they were also neighbours. While Jin's family is supposed to be one of the richest in Korea, RM's father works at a telecommunications firm. His mother is reportedly in the real estate business. In fact, there were rumours that Jin's dad is one of the CEOs of Samsung, which the singer later denied. He said his father has a firm that supplies parts to the mobile giant. Jin gifted a flat to his parents a couple of years back. BTS members are very family-oriented though they have lived away from their parents for a long time. All of them have bought homes in Seoul for their parents in order to be closer to them.