It was BTS member Park Jimin's birthday yesterday. The boys have been in Busan rehearsing for their concert for the Busan World Expo 2030. ARMYs are pretty excited about the same. However, all eyes were on the members as it was Jimin's birthday. Every time it's some members' birthday, the ARMYs do check out who wished whom and when on social media platforms. Sometimes, some of the band members don't post anything at all. And it leads to the belief that all is not well between the members. Now, the eldest BTS member, Kim Seokjin aka Jin has an answer to that.

BTS member Jin wishes Jimin with a note, shading social media validation

Since it was Park Jimin aka Jimin's birthday yesterday, he was trending big time everywhere in the Hollywood News section. He was the hot topic of discussion where the ARMYs across the globe not only shared content about him but also celebrated his birthday in the most loving manner. A lot of BTS ARMYs who were in Busan visited Jimin's dad's café Magnate to celebrate his birthday. And amidst all of the celebrations, fans were also looking out for the wishes of the members. Jin took to Weverse to drop a goofy selfie and also threw shade at social media validation.

After sharing a selfie of himself and Jimin, Jin went on to explain why he wished Jimin on Weverse. He wrote that he had already wished Chimchim on his birthday, but he had to upload a separate wish for him as he thought if he didn't everyone think they are not on good terms. He further added to clarify that if someone doesn't wish anyone in future, it does not mean that they are on bad terms. Well, the social media validation is really unnecessary and all the ARMYs also agreed with Jin. However, there are fans who want members to post.

BTS members celebrate Jimin’s birthday in Busan

Jimin took to his Instagram handle and shared a couple of pictures of his birthday celebrations. It includes a cake and balloons. There are no members in the picture and Jimin seems to be wishing before cutting the cake, as a ritual.

Talking about the Busan concert, it is on 15th October and will be telecast on TV and streamed live on various platforms in addition to the live play audience. The concert is at 6 PM KST which is 2:30 PM IST on Saturday.