BTS: Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook's individual net worth will blow your mind away!

BTS aka Bangtan Boys is not just ruling the music arena across the globe but also the hearts of the ARMY. They recently topped Billboard charts for their latest release, a collaboration with Coldplay, My Universe. From getting an entry into the top music charts to breaking records on streaming platforms and debut at 1st position with various songs, BTS members have come a long way. RM (Kim Namjoon), Jin (Kim Seokjin), Suga (Min Yoongi), J-Hope (Jung Hosoek), Jimin (Park Jimin), V (Kim Taehyung) and Jungkook (Jeon Jungkook) who form the global youth icons, BTS, have been impressing everyone with their skillsets and also individualism. As per September reports, BTS' collective net worth is about $50 million. But wait till you hear BTS members' individual net worth. It's surely gonna blow your mind away...

Starting from RM, the leader of BTS. The rapper and songwriter-producer is one of the talented artists of South Korea. His estimated net worth is said to be around $18 to $20 million. He has some 130-140 songs to his credit. RM, like his other BTS members, invests in properties. He has a plush apartment in Hannam the Hill, Seoul. The apartment is said to be worth $4 million.

Next is Jin aka Kim Seokjin. His net worth as per Celebrity Net Worth is between $18 to $20 million. Jin's solo tracks are a huge hit amongst the masses. Apart from that, he is also the face of popular brands.

Suga, the Daechwita hitmaker is reportedly the second richest member in BTS. His net worth is said to be around $23 to $25 million. Suga is also a record producer and songwriter. He has been working since 13 and have composed a lot of songs outside BTS as well. Suga is also known for his charitableness. He often makes donations to organisations and NGOs of various causes.

J-Hope aka Hobi's is said to be the richest member of BTS. His estimated net worth is said to be around $25 to $26 million. J-Hope is also into songwriting and dancing. His eccentric fashion sense also makes him a hit. Hobi also owns a luxurious apartment in Seoul. The value of the same is said to be around $2.2 million.

Jimin's individual net worth is estimated to be around $18 to $20 million too. Apart from his solo songs, brand face value and Idol Brand reputation ranking, Jimin also owns two luxurious flats in the Nine One Hannam of Seoul. Their estimate is about $5.3 million. He also has another flat which is said to be worth $3.9 million.

V aka Kim Taehyung's net worth approximately ranges from $20 to $22 million. Apart from being a BTS member, V has also grabbed headlines for being the Most Handsome Man. His solo tracks, released on various streaming platforms have broken several records and continue to do so. His solo cuts on YouTube have about 10 Million views. He is also into acting but has been focusing on singing as of now.

The Golden Maknae Jungkook's net worth is also estimated to be around $20 million. If reports are to be believed, he bought a plush apartment in Seoul by paying $1.7 million in cash. His solo tracks are a huge hit and he often becomes a trend on social media.

Apart from earning through their music, brand endorsements, merch and tours, they also have shares in Big Hit Entertainment, now knows, as HYBE's stocks which are worth $8 million. Plus they are said to get $8 million each month as a basic salary.