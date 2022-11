Korean boy band BTS is known to all. Their songs are famous and they have their fans spread across the globe. They are among the most popular and successful bands ever. Thus it came as a bit of a surprise for their fans that the band members will be joining the military services. It is mandatory most able-bodied men to perform 18-21 months of military service in South Korea. Jin, RM, Jungkook, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Suga will also be doing the same. But Jin who is the eldest of all is expected to join soon. Sooner than you think!

Will Jin join military services soon?

If the latest reports are anything to go by, Jin has applied for the cancellation of his application to delay his joining in military services till December 31. Reportedly, he has applied to cancel the postponement and rather be eligible for enlistment. So does this mean he will be joining the military services soon? It will only be decided by the Military Manpower Association of the Republic of Korea as to when Jin is called to serve.

It was BIG HIT Music that had confirmed BTS members serving the military. IN the note, it was written, "BigHit Music has focused on the milestone moment when it would be possible to respect the needs of the country and for these healthy young men to serve with their countrymen, and that's now. Group member Jin will initiate the process as soon as his schedule for his solo release is concluded at the end of October. He will then follow the enlistment procedure of the Korean government."

Jin is currently basking on the success of his song The Astronaut. It is first big solo release and it has left many impressed. ARMY is just too happy with The Astronaut.